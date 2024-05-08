Vikings Not Expected to Get Falcons’ Pick in Kirk Cousins Tampering Case

The Minnesota Vikings will likely see some manner of justice done with regards to the NFL’s tampering case against the Atlanta Falcons involving Kirk Cousins, but they aren’t likely to benefit from it.

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune authored a mailbag on Tuesday, May 7 and laid out a common “misconception” among some reporting that the league will force a pick swap between the Vikings and Falcons as discipline for the alleged tampering.

Whatever the punishment, I don’t believe it will directly impact the Vikings beyond possibly moving up a draft spot because the Falcons had to forfeit a pick or two. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed that the league’s investigation is ongoing. There is precedent to believe a punishment would solely impact the Falcons, like how the [Miami] Dolphins forfeited multiple draft picks after the league found they tampered with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton. There seems to be a misconception that the Vikings could swap picks because that’s what the [Arizona] Cardinals and [Philadelphia] Eagles did for a tampering case over Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. However, the Cardinals self-reported the violation and the two teams worked out a resolution. In this case, Cousins indicated at a news conference that he’d communicated with Falcons officials before it was allowed.

Vikings Told Kirk Cousins They Would Likely Select QB High in NFL Draft

A recent report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that the Vikings told Cousins they intended to draft a quarterback in 2024, which appears to have contributed to his desire to change teams, along with the amount of money Atlanta was willing to offer/guarantee on his new deal — $180 million over four years with $90 million fully guaranteed, per Over The Cap.

However, Cousins wasn’t able to escape the looming threat of a rookie QB selected inside the top 10 by escaping Minnesota for Atlanta, as the Falcons made the surprise selection of former Washington signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in late April.

“I would 100% understand if Kirk Cousins is still stinging a bit from the whole ordeal. Here’s why — a reason he decided to leave Minnesota is because the Vikings were very up front with the 35-year-old about the possibility that, even in the case he stayed, they’d take a quarterback of the future high in the draft,” Breer wrote. “Tying that together with the [Vikings’] willingness to guarantee part, but not all, of a second year on another contract, Cousins figured that, if he stayed, there was a good shot that he’d be on the move in 2025.”

As it turns out, the Vikings were at least honest with the QB about their intentions, while Cousins was as stunned as anyone else that the Falcons reached for Penix with the 8th pick.

Vikings Enter New Era With Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

In the end, Atlanta will pay a significant price if the NFL finds the franchise did, in fact, tamper with Cousins — Minnesota just won’t be the beneficiaries of that discipline in any meaningful way.

That said, the Vikings got their man in McCarthy with the 10th overall pick and didn’t need to trade any first-round assets (other than the 11th pick) to make that happen. All things considered, that is a big win for the franchise.

Minnesota brass has made clear they won’t rush McCarthy into a starting role, which could mean a full year of Sam Darnold under center. But sooner than later, the McCarthy era will begin in Minneapolis, perhaps around the same time that Cousins’ time in the NFL draws to a close.