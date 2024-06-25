Hidden Daniel Jones Factor Blamed for Giants ‘Failing’ Rebuild

A rebuild was needed after the New York Giants slipped to 6-11 last season, but the franchise’s overhaul efforts are continuing to fail because of a hidden factor concerning quarterback Daniel Jones.

It’s an argument put forward by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine: “The Sunk Cost Fallacy is probably the biggest concept contributing to the New York Giants failing their rebuilding plan. If the buzz surrounding the team and quarterback Daniel Jones is true, then they have made a mistake by keeping him as the starter in 2024.”

This is a hidden factor, namely the Giants’ unwillingness to admit their mistake over handing Jones a $160 million contract last offseason. Doubling down on the mistake continues to hold the Giants back, according to Ballentine.

Specifically, Ballentine thinks the Giants didn’t do enough to replace Jones during the 2024 NFL draft: “There was nothing wrong with drafting Malik Nabers. If he lives up to the hype, he’s going to be an electric reason that a QB could thrive with New York. However, the Giants would have been better off getting more aggressive to find an alternative quarterback solution who is better than Jones or new backup Drew Lock.”

Although Ballentine has focused on a hidden factor, this regime feeling tethered to Jones, there’s essentially nothing new here. The Giants’ fortunes were always going to depend on what happens with their QB1.

Daniel Jones Still the Crux of Giants’ Season

If the Giants had gone all in on replacing Jones they’d be starting over again with a rookie at football’s most important position. It’s what they did when they drafted Jones sixth overall in 2019.

That approach always has its risks. So would letting backup Drew Lock engage in a full-blown competition with Jones. If Lock won the battle, the Giants would be pinning their hopes on a signal-caller who lost starting jobs with both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

The better option is for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to do all they can to get Jones back to the levels he played at in 2022. When No. 8 enjoyed a career-best season, improving in many areas, including throwing under pressure, per Next Gen Stats.

Daniel Jones displayed improvement under duress in 2022, completing +4.3% of his passes over expected when pressured (3rd in NFL). Jones has been pressured on 37.5% of his dropbacks since entering the NFL in 2019, the only QB over 35%.#TogetherBlue https://t.co/jHJ4k11tbU pic.twitter.com/m168iIM4s1 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 7, 2023

Pressure became too much for Jones to bear last season. He took 30 of the 85 sacks the Giants surrendered.

Playing behind a struggling offensive line did Jones no favors, destroying his QB rating, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Daniel Jones took a step back this season, ranking 28th in QBR (37.3) and throwing just 2 touchdown passes in 6 games. Jones was sacked on 14.4% of his dropbacks, the highest percentage in the NFL. Jones' projected cap hit next year is $47.1M ($35.5M guaranteed in cash). https://t.co/c8PaA20uR7 pic.twitter.com/ya0CPvuoJ3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 6, 2023

Improving what’s around Jones has been the Giants’ priority this offseason. Some moves show they’ve already taken a major step in the right direction.

Giants Have Given Daniel Jones More

Recruiting guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency should go a long way toward at least fortifying the O-line. They can combine with an All-Pro playing on a favorable deal to give the Giants enough building blocks up front to provide Jones with precious, extra time.

The more significant addition came via the decision to select Malik Nabers with the sixth pick. He’s a burner who can create a big play from anywhere on the field but could be most effective giving Jones a target deep, something the two showcased during OTAs.

Having Nabers in the lineup should also open up the underneath zones for a fully healthy Wan’Dale Robinson to exploit. Robinson’s a shifty and versatile playmaker from multiple spots, who can give Jones quick throws and easy completions between the numbers, while second-year pro Jalin Hyatt is another vertical threat.

Hyatt and Robinson have been bonding with their quarterback during a trip to North Carolina organized by Jones, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Daniel Jones has his receivers out in North Carolina this week. This has become an annual tradition, much like Eli Manning had his guys come to Duke. A good opportunity to spend time together and get in some work. Jones said this spring he was organizing this trip. #Giants pic.twitter.com/bOpEyuIUNQ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 25, 2024

A strong enough rapport between Jones and his primary receivers will only accelerate the Giants’ rebuild. Not condemn it to failure.

New and returning personnel can make a difference for Jones, but the health of all concerned remains the key. If the Giants avoid the injuries that plagued them in 2023, Jones will have no excuse not to improve.