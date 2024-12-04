Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Predicted to Leave Vikings for New Opportunity

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is with the Minnesota Vikings, but he's predicted to take a different opportunity.

Daniel Jones is no longer the quarterback of the New York Giants, since he parted ways with the team on November 22. Jones is now on the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad, but some in the NFL don’t think he’ll be there for long.

In a December 2 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL expert and analyst Matt Holder says he believes Jones should end up with a different team after this season, and he’s not the only one who thinks this way.

Daniel Jones Could Work With a ‘Strong Offensive Mind’

In the feature, Holder notes that the Miami Dolphins are in need of a solid backup quarterback. Finding a backup is something that will likely be on coach Mike McDaniel’s mind going into the offseason. “There’s no doubt that Tua Tagovailoa is the starter,” Holder noted, adding that Tagovailoa has “looked really good lately and has a strong command” of McDaniel’s offense. “But, the reality is that he’s only played one full season in his career thus far.” That’s where Jones comes into the picture. Holder says that he thinks Jones would be a good fit in Miami.

“A quarterback like Daniel Jones could come in, progress behind the scenes and get to work with a strong offensive mind in McDaniel,” Holder stated. “If Jones gets pressed into action he gets to work with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane. It’s a win-win for all involved.” Holder isn’t alone. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report predicts that Jones will be a Dolphin next season. “There’s your high-end backup for Tua Tagovailoa,” Gagnon stated in a November 27 piece for the publication.

Before the Vikings, There Was Buzz About Daniel Jones Joining the Dolphins

The idea of Jones going to Miami isn’t new. Before he signed with the Vikings, there was buzz about him serving as a backup to Tagovailoa.

In a November 27 feature for PhinPhanatic, Brian Miller states that even though Jones wouldn’t “have made Miami a Super Bowl contender,” he “would have provided more experience than (backup quarterback Skylar Thompson), and maybe a change of scenery would have been good for him.”

Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated, however, doesn’t see Jones as a fit with the Dolphins. In a November 24 piece, Alain Poupart states that it’s “fair to wonder whether the Dolphins would get better play from Jones if he were called upon or whether (Skylar) Thompson would have more success given another chance to start.”

But, Poupart says, “Jones is not a savior for the backup quarterback situation, and that issue probably won’t be fixed until the offseason.”

In the end, Poupart states that while bringing on the former Giants quarterback “would definitely be an interesting move,” he doesn’t believe it’s a move “that would likely make a huge on-field difference if it came to pass.”