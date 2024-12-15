Aaron Rodgers Could Bring ‘Stability’ to the New York Giants

Aaron Rodgers could be the answer to the needs the New York Giants have for a veteran quarterback, one NFL expert believes.

The New York Giants have a quarterback dilemma, so there’s no real doubt that they’ll bring on a new quarterback during the offseason. While former quarterback Daniel Jones is getting his feet wet with the Vikings, the powers at be at the Giants have a slew of names they may consider for the coming season.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets could be a force of “stability” for the Giants, one NFL insider and expert says.

Aaron Rodgers to the New York Giants?

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, and even though he’s playing past his prime at 41 years old, you can’t deny the veteran experience someone like Rodgers brings to a team. In a December 1 feature for Gmen HQ, Matt Sidney names Rodgers as a possible fit for the Giants next season.

“The New York Giants are in dire need of stability at the quarterback position,” Sidney noted. “With Daniel Jones released and backups like Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock failing to inspire confidence, the offense is floundering.”

Sidney adds that Rodgers, even with his “tumultuous stint with the Jets,” has the kind of leadership experience the Giants need right now and don’t have.

Rodgers’ “ability to elevate an offense could be the catalyst for a franchise turnaround,” Sidney added. “Moreover, Rodgers’ presence would mentor younger players and potentially attract other free agents,” which could improve the Giants’ “overall competitiveness.”

Sidney notes that even though Rodgers’ age and previous injuries “are considerations,” bringing him to the New York Giants would offer an “immediate upgrade” that “might be worth the gamble for a team desperate to reclaim any relevance.”

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also thinks Rodgers isn’t destined for retirement just yet. Speaking on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go” show and podcast, he said Rodgers “could easily rebound” next year.

“These guys that switch teams, they get in a different system, things are a little bit different for them, maybe they learn some things from whatever it was their previous experiences were. It changes,” Belichick said on December 2, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “When a guy has a long career and a good career, sometimes one season is just a bump in the road.” He added that it doesn’t mean it’s “the end of the road.”

Aaron Rodgers Says He Only Saw His Father Cry Once

Netflix has an upcoming documentary about Rodgers, called “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.” In the program, he says that he felt “stunted” by his dad’s lack of emotion while he was growing up. In an excusive clip for People, Rodgers says he only saw his father cry once.

“I think I saw my dad cry when my grandfather passed,” Rodgers said in the clip, posted on December 13. “And that might have been it.”

He added that “there wasn’t space for emotion” in his home when he was growing up. “So, I definitely had some stunted emotional intelligence.”

Regarding his public persona and what the public thinks of him, Rodgers said, “People who haven’t been around me a lot have this idea of who I am or whatnot, and in these situations, you start to peel back some of those layers of who they think you are, and start getting deep, and getting emotional.”