Giants Could Get Extra Motivation from NFL Analyst’s Comments

The New York Giants take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, at MetLife Stadium to play their first game of the 2024 NFL regular season. Of course, NFL analysts and experts have predictions for how the game will shake out, and one Vikings writer’s comments could motivate the Giants to prove him wrong.

Vikings ‘Have the Potential to Start the Season With a Bang’

In a September 3 feature by Andrew Buller-Russ for Minnesota Sports Fan, Buller-Russ predicts what’s pretty much a blowout victory for the Vikings.

In the feature, Buller-Russ projects the Vikings will actually “finish with the NFL’s most points in Week 1.”

He added that, “If Addison and Nailor are both healthy and as long as the Vikings can avoid any other surprise injuries, they have the potential to start the season with a bang.”

Buller-Russ also stated that while Giants defensive end Brian Burns “is a significant addition to New York’s front-seven, this defense doesn’t look much improved from last season. The Vikings, however, have completely rebuilt their offense.” On the Vikings side of things, Buller-Russ wrote that Vikings running back Aaron Jones “is a massive upgrade over Alexander Mattison.”

“Instead of being stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage, Jones can help shorten the chains, handing Darnold fewer 3rd-and-long situations that set him up to fail,” he added. “If the Vikings’ offense is firing on all cylinders, they just might lead the NFL in scoring, for one week anyway. We’ll see if they can pull it off, but a questionable Giants offense could help seal the deal.”

Elsewhere in the feature, Buller-Russ predicts the New York Giants won’t even get 10 points on the board and that the Minnesota Vikings’ defense will record six sacks.

“We’ll put our belief in Brian Flores to scheme up some exotic blitz packages that leaves Daniel Jones‘ head spinning when the final whistle blows,” he stated.

A Brighter Outlook for the Giants

Not all NFL experts and analysts agree that the Vikings will tower over the Giants in Week 1.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports predicts the Giants will win the game, 23-21.

“Sam Darnold is the quarterback for the Vikings, playing in the stadium where he began his career with the Jets,” he stated in his Week 1 NFL Picks feature, which dropped on September 4. “The Giants will have Daniel Jones back as he’s recovered from a torn ACL. The Giants defense will be better this season with the addition of Brian Burns. They will force Darnold into a few turnovers, which will lead to points. Giants take it.”

Bill Bender of Sporting News projects a 21-18 victory for the Giants in his September 2 feature on NFL Week 1 predictions.

“The Vikings will start veteran Sam Darnold on the road. Minnesota was 5-4 S/U on the road last season,” he wrote. “Much of the focus on the Giants is on quarterback Daniel Jones and first-round pick Malik Nabers, but the defense under new coordinator Shane Bowen could be the key here in a pick-em matchup. Darnold has a 75.7 career passer rating on the road.”