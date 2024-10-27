The Giants’ Future Could Rest in 2 Rising Quarterbacks

The New York Giants are entering the NFL’s Week 8 2-5, and with a record like that, fans and NFL analysts alike are pointing fingers. Some would like to see the franchise move on from current quarterback Daniel Jones in favor of some new blood.

Now, two rising quarterbacks are being discussed as possible Jones replacements, and they could be the future of the Giants franchise.

Georgia Superstar Could Be the Giants’ Ticket to Winning

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards discusses some very early 2025 NFL Draft picks in an October 25 feature, and he highlights one quarterback for the Giants.

“Giants fans are fed up with Daniel Jones,” Edwards wrote. “Carson Beck’s play this season has been more Derek Carr than it has been C.J. Stroud, but he has stepped up in big moments for the Bulldogs. Can the offensive line hold up long enough to give Beck a chance?”

Edwards does have two quarterbacks being picked ahead of Beck, though. He has Cam Ward of Miami going to the Carolina Panthers and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado going to the Cleveland Browns.

This season, Beck has had a completion percentage of 66%, counting 1,993 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In an October 24 radio interview with The Steakhouse, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said he has a lot of confidence in Beck.

“I’ve seen him do it so long,” Smart said. “I was telling somebody at practice the other day, ‘You know this kid’s been here since Covid year.’ When I think about that, I still remember going to Arkansas to play and he was part of our program and see him go through so much, he’s seen so much.”

Smart added, “He’s had so many reps. And I’ve just got a lot of trust and confidence in him. He’s intelligent. He makes good decisions.”

Texas Quarterback Could Also Be a Fit for New York

Not everyone think the stars will align to have Beck join the Giants.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has an October 23 feature out about college hopefuls, and in it, he picks quarterback Quinn Ewers of Texas for the Giants.

“The more Giants coach Brian Daboll fields questions about whether Daniel Jones will remain the starter under center, the more this pick looks like it’ll be a quarterback,” Flick noted. “While it’s uncertain whether Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be the ones making this pick, Ewers is a logical solution.”

Ewers has had a few speed bumps along the way. Notably, he was benched in favor of backup quarterback Arch Manning late in the first half of Texas’ game last Saturday, October 19, against Georgia. But, that doesn’t worry Flick.

Flick added, “His brief mid-game benching against Georgia aside, Ewers, a former five-star recruit, has the talent that warrants this selection. In five starts this year, he has completed 68.2% of his throws for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s inconsistent, but his highs are quite impressive.”

The New York Giants go up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, October 28, in Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football.