Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Gets Sympathy From Unlikely Person

The New York Giants lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, in a lopsided 28-6 defeat. It was an especially troublesome game for franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who was 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions and also had a pick-six. Jones, though, is getting sympathy and support from an unlikely person: Jonathan Greenard of the Vikings.

Jonathan Greenard Says the Vikings Felt ‘A Little Bit Bad’ for Daniel Jones

Greenard appeared on the September 10 episode of and discussed what it was like going up against Jones. He specifically discussed Jones getting booed from the stands.

“I’ve been in Houston the past four years where I’ve been apart of that,” he said. “I’ve been apart of those boos when you’re walking on the field and your offense doesn’t make anything happen, you would think it’s an away game at this point. But at that time, how we were attacking him and understanding where he’s at in his career based on obviously the scheme that he has, whatever contract things are going on, we understand he’s dealing with a lot, and if we can add another aspect of pressure onto the guy to make him speed up his reads a little bit more, make sure he’s not going to get confident and comfortable back in the pocket, man, it was a great feeling to see it on the first couple of drives.”

Greenard, however, said he and the Vikings started to have some sympathy for Jones when the boos kept growing.

Still, Greenard says he thinks the Vikings should have prevented the Giants from getting anything on the board.