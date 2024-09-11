Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Gets Sympathy From Unlikely Person

The New York Giants lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, in a lopsided 28-6 defeat. It was an especially troublesome game for franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who was 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions and also had a pick-six. Jones, though, is getting sympathy and support from an unlikely person: Jonathan Greenard of the Vikings.
Jonathan Greenard Says the Vikings Felt ‘A Little Bit Bad’ for Daniel Jones
Greenard appeared on the September 10 episode of KFAN’s Power Trip Morning Show and discussed what it was like going up against Jones. He specifically discussed Jones getting booed from the stands.
“I’ve been in Houston the past four years where I’ve been apart of that,” he said. “I’ve been apart of those boos when you’re walking on the field and your offense doesn’t make anything happen, you would think it’s an away game at this point. But at that time, how we were attacking him and understanding where he’s at in his career based on obviously the scheme that he has, whatever contract things are going on, we understand he’s dealing with a lot, and if we can add another aspect of pressure onto the guy to make him speed up his reads a little bit more, make sure he’s not going to get confident and comfortable back in the pocket, man, it was a great feeling to see it on the first couple of drives.”
Greenard, however, said he and the Vikings started to have some sympathy for Jones when the boos kept growing.
“When we heard the boos raining in, we’re like ‘OK, now we’re good on our side,'” Greenard stated. “But when it got really loud to where it was as loud as it would be on a third down should be when they’re on defense, it was kind of bad.”
He added, “We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we’re still just completely taking away everything he wants to do. It’s good to be on the other side of it.”
Still, Greenard says he thinks the Vikings should have prevented the Giants from getting anything on the board.
“They shouldn’t of had any points,” he said. “I feel like we definitely should’ve shut those guys out.”
Daniel Jones’ Says His Performance Against Vikings Was ‘Not Good Enough’
Jones answered questions from the press during a postgame press conference on Sunday, September 8. During the press conference, Jones was asked about his confidence level after the Vikings defeat and his pick-six.
When asked about his personal assessment of his performance in the offense, Jones replied, “Obviously not good enough. Didn’t get in the end zone, scored six points. Didn’t create much rhythm and flow for ourselves. I’ve got to be better, certainly got to play better, give ourselves more chances to make plays and execute more consistently.”
When asked how he would describe his confidence after the game, though, Jones said, “Good. I think I’ve got to continue to get into a rhythm and get going, complete some balls, get things moving. I think we’ve all got to do that and that will help us build confidence and keep going.”
