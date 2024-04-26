Giants Teammates Share Stories After Death of Korey Cunningham

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead on Thursday, April 25, at his home in Clifton, New Jersey — first reported by RLS Media.

On Friday, April 26, several former teammates and friends around the Giants community took to social media to share stories and memories, including fellow offensive lineman Justin Pugh — who actually played with Cunningham as an Arizona Cardinal despite both having NYG ties.

“I was in Arizona when we drafted Korey Cunningham in 2018. He moved onto the NY Giants and was living in NJ this past year,” Pugh stated, before relaying a “quick story” on the departed.

“We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn’t on the team which doesn’t happen…ever,” Pugh noted on X. “Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey….solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He’d tell stories and we’d laugh our asses off all night.”

“Today is a sad day but I’ll always remember the good times and the laughs,” the Giants fan favorite went on. “Everyone who knew Korey Cunningham was better for it. The world lost a great soul.”

Korey Cunningham’s Death Came as a Shock to Many

Gone at age 28, Cunningham’s death left several ex-teammates floored.

“I’ll never understand this one,” Giants kicker Graham Gano voiced, with a picture of himself and Cunningham. “Just tried FaceTiming you this morning and then I found out the news a couple minutes later. I had so many laughs with you my brother, and this morning I cried for you. Brittany and I were blessed knowing you and I’ll be forever grateful for that.”

“Incredibly hurt to hear of the passing of my friend and teammate,” Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter weighed in. “Korey was the best. Always brought a smile and an infectious positive energy. Life sucks sometimes…..”

Big Blue wide receiver Darius Slayton also said: “RIP Big Country man easily one of the happiest and best teammates i ever had fly high big fella 🙏🏾.”

And former Giants fullback Cullen Gillaspia wrote: “Korey Cunningham was an incredible Human Being. One of my favorite Teammates I’ve had the pleasure of playing with. Rest Easy my friend. 💙”

“Korey was the man. Love you Korey,” former NYG offensive lineman Jon Feliciano also replied.

Finally, ex-Giants star running back Saquon Barkley appeared shocked, posting: “Damn man.”

Giants Release Statement After Korey Cunningham’s Death

The Giants also released a statement on the morning of April 26.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the statement read. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

Cunningham joined the NYG organization in 2021 and appeared in 13 games from that season through 2022. He has not played in an NFL outing since missing the cut after 2023 training camp.

With the Giants, Cunningham logged 121 offensive snaps and 34 special teams snaps over his two years of work. He first entered the league as a former seventh-round selection out of Cincinnati.

Reported Details of Korey Cunningham Death

According to local New Jersey RLS Media reporter Richard L. Smith, “police and emergency medical services responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. after reports emerged of an unconscious man at the location [residence on Riverwalk Way].”

“Upon arrival, officials discovered Cunningham and promptly notified the medical examiner,” Smith continued. Reporting: “RLS Media was informed by law enforcement sources that Cunningham’s death was self-inflicted.”

Smith stated that Cunningham’s body was “removed from the property by the State Regional Medical Examiner’s Office around 4:30 p.m.” Adding later: “Police have not reported any signs of foul play in his death.”