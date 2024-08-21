Sauce Gardner Asked About Giants QB Daniel Jones, Has Hilarious Response

You truly have a situation on your hands when the usually talkative Sauce Gardner struggles to come up with words. That’s what happened on Wednesday, August 21, when the star New York Jets cornerback was asked about what it was like to play against New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Following Wednesday’s joint scrimmage between the Jets and Giants, Gardner was asked to describe his experience going up against Jones. His answer was pretty hilarious.

Sauce Gardner on Playing Against Daniel Jones

Sauce Gardner was asked for his opinion of Daniel Jones and his takeaways from practicing against him today: pic.twitter.com/g0tilhnsRZ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 21, 2024

Following the scrimmage, Gardner took questions from the press, and one was about what it was like playing against the Giants quarterback.

Gardner could hardly come up with words to describe what the experience was like. He just smiled, looked down at the floor uncomfortably and shifted left-to-right before saying things like, “He’s a good quarterback, if you feel me” and “man” and “I don’t even know what to say.”

“I thought I was about to pick him off today… I thought I had the pick, but he kept it,” Gardner added.

Even if his words don’t say much, Gardner’s body language and lack of words say it all. He was obviously struggling to find nice things to say about Jones’ performance. It wasn’t just Jones, either. The Giants’ entire offensive line struggled against the scrimmage. But, props to Gardner for not saying something outright hurtful about the struggling quarterback. Jones is dealing without enough pushback and negativity, so at least Gardner was trying hard not to add to that commentary, even though, in a way, he did.

Daniel Jones on the Giants’ Developing Offense

Jones also spoke to the media after the scrimmage, and he was a bit chattier and descriptive. He was asked to comment about the performance of the Giants’ offense during the scrimmage.

“For the most part, we executed well,” Jones said via Sports Illustrated. “I thought throughout in the team drills, we moved the ball and executed. I think we obviously want to finish a little better with the two minutes there at the end. But overall, I thought we executed well against a good defense.”

When Jones was asked if the Giants’ offense has an identity yet, he replied, “If the question is are we still improving, certainly.”

“I think, you know, we’re still building and growing, and that’s the goal always,” Jones added during the talk. “We’ve made considerable progress. I feel like we’re in a good spot, but there’s a high sense of urgency certainly to continue to improve and get to where we need to be.”

No word yet on if Giants head coach Brian Daboll will tap Jones or any of the other starters to play in the Giants’ final 2024 preseason game Saturday, August 24, against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. But, Jones says he always wants to play.

“As a player, you always want to play,” Jones said. “So it’s a decision (Daboll) has to make, and I’ll be ready for whatever he decides.”

The New York Giants’ first regular season game is Sunday, September 8, at home against the Minnesota Vikings.