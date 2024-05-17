Giants to Reward Season-Ticket Holders With 100th Anniversary Gift: Report

The New York Giants have a unique gift planned for their loyal supporters in 2024.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter: “To celebrate their 100th season, the Giants are sending a gift box to all season-ticket accounts prior to the start of the season, which will include a set of replica Super Bowl rings and a double-sided commemorative ticket with one side replicating an original design from 1925.”

Schefter included photos of one of these gift boxes, including interior shots of the rings and ticket — front and back. They can be seen below, or by viewing this link.

With the franchise’s first ever game occurring in 1925, the Giants embark on a historic accomplishment in 2024 — 100 seasons of existence. Only three current NFL organizations are older; the Arizona Cardinals (originally the Chicago Cardinals), Chicago Bears (originally the Decatur Staleys) and Green Bay Packers.

Giants Unveil 100th Anniversary ‘Century Red’ Jerseys

Earlier this week on May 16, the Giants unveiled their special edition “Century Red” jerseys that feature a 100th anniversary patch and logo.

They will wear this alternate jersey “up to twice” in 2024 according to ESPN NYG media member Jordan Raanan.

“The uniform platform is the culmination of a two-year process in partnership with the NFL, and the uniform itself recalls the earliest days of the franchise,” NorthJersey.com beat writer Art Stapleton told readers on May 16. “The tan pants, paired with red and blue striped socks, are a throwback to the original ones worn during their inaugural season in 1925 when founder Tim Mara famously purchased the team for $500.”

Per Stapleton, the meaning behind the “Century Red” color scheme and design is all purposeful.

“The red jerseys are accented with blue from 1933, when the Giants played in the first ever NFL Championship Game,” he explained. “There is also an iconic winged helmet honoring the 1938 champions as the Giants became a cornerstone in the foundation of the NFL.”

Meaning Behind Giants’ 100 Seasons Patch

As for the patch and logo, Stapleton detailed the thought process behind that massive piece of this project as well.

“The commemorative logo was created to showcase the franchise’s history with the background shield inspired by the shape of the Polo Grounds, the team’s first home in 1925 – and with the zeros designed in the outline of Giants Stadium,” he noted.

Continuing: “At the base is a re-creation of the team’s classic skyline logo, representing every player who has worn the Giants uniform. The player is overlaid on a football, which is named ‘The Duke’ in honor of Wellington Mara and features eight laces to symbolize the team’s eight NFL championships.”

It’ll be interesting to see what else Big Blue has planned for their 100th season. Along with the season-ticket holder gift boxes and the Century Red jersey and patch, the Giants organization also agreed to star in the inaugural offseason version of the hit HBO docuseries, Hard Knocks.

The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov teased “unprecedented access” of an NFL offseason for the very first time on May 15. The HBO series will premiere on July 2.

Some of the potential offseason content that may or may not be featured in the behind-the-scenes sports documentary includes Wink Martindale’s resignation, Saquon Barkley’s departure, the blockbuster trade for Brian Burns, attacking free agency and the draft, plans for the 100th campaign, the NYG rookie quarterback smokescreen and more.

Of course, it’s unclear exactly how much the Giants will allow HBO to show.