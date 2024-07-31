Shane Bowen Using Giants Free Agent’s ‘Skill Set’ in Creative Ways

Shane Bowen taking over from Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as defensive coordinator, has many people believing the New York Giants are going to be more vanilla defensively in 2024, but former rookie free agent Dyontae Johnson’s versatile skill-set is allowing Bowen to get creative.

Inside linebacker Johnson, who went undrafted out of Toledo in 2023 before signing with the Giants, has been moving around at training camp, per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. The latter noted how Johnson “has a skill set Shane Bowen can use. He has gotten some time next to Bobby Okereke. Can play in place of Bobby O and today took a few reps as a stand-up end/edge in a sub-package.”

Moving personnel around to try and manufacture pressure is a way for Bowen to keep some unpredictability within the Giants’ schemes. Keep it, without having to resort to the all-out blitzing usually favored by Martindale.

It’s also a way Johnson could see the field more often during his second season in the pros.

Dyontae Johnson Can Provide Depth, Versatility at Key Position

At least one middle linebacker slot is secured thanks to Bobby Okereke. He’s smart, capable and productive in every area, but the position next to No. 58 is less than certain.

A competition may be brewing involving last season’s Micah McFadden. He’s having to fend off a host of contenders, including Johnson, who has played with the first-team unit at training camp.

The 23-year-old’s reps at camp included this pass breakup against backup quarterback Drew Lock, highlighted Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Johnson appears to be on an upward trajectory under the new staff. His continued deployment will offer more hints about what Bowen’s system will look like.

Shane Bowen’s Defense Taking Shape

Bowen is influenced by a school of defense long practiced by the New England Patriots. It’s an opponent-specific, fluid system he learned under then-head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans.

The Bowen brand of defense is expected to be less blitz-crazed and more focused on four-man pressure and zone-based coverage. Martindale’s unit had a blitz percentage of 45.4, the second-highest in the league last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

It’s quite a change in philosophy, but that doesn’t mean Bowen won’t send extra rushers after quarterbacks. That’s good news for Johnson, who has been showcasing above-average blitz skills during camp.

Like when No. 54 broke through the line for what would have been a sack in live action against the third-string passer Tommy DeVito, per Alex Gajovich-Protich of Big Blue In The Bronx.

Designing different looks based on creative use of flexible personnel will remain a key for the Giants’ defense. Johnson is not the only member of the unit who can expect a roving brief. A former top-10 NFL draft pick is also set to be given a new position to maximize his full playmaking potential.

Any hybrid defense needs hybrid players capable of adopting multiple roles and taking away different threats week to week.

When Martindale moved players around it was to attack protection. Bowen will rely on moving pieces to counter specific matchup problems posed by opponents.

It’s a more reactionary brand of defense, but a player like Johnson can help Bowen be just as creative as Martindale in his own way.