Giants DC Called Out By Deshaun Watson After ‘Great Adjustment’

S

hane Bowen earned props from Deshaun Watson after the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants made a “great adjustment” to stymie the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback during Week 3’s 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Specifically, Bowen turned up the pressure at Huntington Bank Field. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan detailed by citing Next Gen Stats, Bowen “brought more than 4 rushers on 27 of 47 (57%) of dropbacks, per NextGen Stats. Big shift in approach.”

The more aggressive strategy paid dividends to the tune of eight sacks just one week after Bowen’s unit failed to force a punt against the Washington Commanders. That feeble showing in Week 2 prompted a change in mindset, one Raanan put into context: “To expand a bit on Shane Bowen and the Giants defensive approach on Sunday, they blitzed on 57% of the Browns dropbacks. That is significantly higher than the 25% from the first two games.”

Bowen changing so much caught Watson’s attention. He said “they switched up the game plan. I think you’ve got to give their DC a lot of credit for doing something different,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Leaving his comfort zone worked for Bowen, but those thinking he’s abandoned his more passive schematic roots for regular blitzing should think again.

Shane Bowen Challenged Deshaun Watson on the Fly

It turns out Bowen turned up the heat on the fly in Cleveland, according to Raanan and edge-rusher Brian Burns: “Blitz, blitz, blitz wasn’t necessarily the game plan. Brian Burns said Browns were double-chipping early. So Bowen countered with blitzes up middle to get in Watson’s face. #Giants just stuck with it.”

Interesting part of this after going through the locker room post-game: Blitz, blitz, blitz wasn't necessarily the game plan. Brian Burns said Browns were double-chipping early. So Bowen countered with blitzes up middle to get in Watson's face. #Giants just stuck with it. https://t.co/N4R2aTiET4 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 23, 2024

Burns was a key player in making the Giants increased use of pressure work. It helped Bowen’s adjustment also suited the strengths of other core players along Big Blue’s front seven.

Giants Finally Turned Pass-Rushers Loose

Bowen inherited a defense loaded with pressure specialists like Burns, fellow edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II. Turning them loose has been a balancing act for a play-caller who runs a less aggressive scheme than predecessor Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

Although the Giants had six sacks through their first two games, Bowen’s unit still needed to come to life. It happened in Cleveland when nine players combined to record those eight QB takedowns.

One of the sacks was registered by undrafted defensive tackle Elijah Chatman. The star of this preseason got home thanks to a stunt involving blitzing middle linebacker Bobby Okereke, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Clever scheming helped, but the Giants wrecked Watson because Bowen let his winners win in pass-rush situations. That meant Burns finally performing like the player New York sent two draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to acquire this offseason.

The two-time Pro Bowler dominated with a “39% pass rush win rate,” the “Sixth-highest PRWR game of his career,” per Raanan’s colleague Seth Walder.

39% pass rush win rate today for Brian Burns. Sixth-highest PRWR game of his career, highest as a Giant. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 22, 2024

Burns was ably supported by Thibodeaux and Lawrence. The latter notched two sacks and four QB hits. Thibodeaux added two more hits on Watson and was also in on a sack.

This is how the Giants expected their pass rush to perform this season. Bowen found the right formula, but his defense was also strong in other areas.

Defense Played Complete Game

Keeping Watson under siege was just one part of Bowen’s job in Week 3. He also needed his defense to stuff the run.

Fortunately, the “Giants’ run defense answered the bell. Browns running backs had 12 carries for 42 yards (3.5 ypc),” according to Duggan.

Those numbers aren’t necessarily overly impressive in isolation. Not when the Browns were still without All-Pro running back Nick Chubb.

Yet, the broader view shows the Giants should still be pleased with their run defense in Cleveland. Especially after surrendering 215 rushing yards against the Commanders, with Brian Robinson Jr. averaging an alarming 7.8 yards per carry.

Bowen’s group cleaned up that problem with room to spare against the Browns. It’s a good omen ahead of facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

The Cowboys are averaging just 3.6 yards a rush, per Pro Football Reference, so quarterback Dak Prescott should be in for the same treatment as Watson.