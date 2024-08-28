Takeaways, Both Good and Bad, from the Giants’ Initial Roster

The New York Giants, along with the rest of the NFL teams, have solidified their initial 53-man roster. The roster, of course, is subject to change, but they have the basic shell of what fans should expect to see during the start of the regular season. Here are some takeaways, both good and bad, from the initial tally.

The Good: NFL Analyst Says the Giants’ Defense is ‘Stacked’

Looking at the Giants’ initial 53-man roster, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut.com said he believes the team’s defense is strong.

“We’ll start with the good with the New York Giants roster,” Johnson notes in the August 26 article. “The defensive line is absolutely stacked, arguably one of the best in the league right now.”

However, not everyone agrees that the Giants’ defense is “one of the best in the league right now.” Joe Pantorno of Amny.com says he believes there are questions when it comes to the Giants’ interior defensive line.

“Dexter Lawrence is one of the very best in the league at his position, but the interior of the Giants’ defensive line lacks definitive experience behind him,” Pantorno wrote in an August 28 piece about the Giants’ initial roster.

Lawrence is certainly a bright spot for the Giants’ defense. In a June 25 article from ESPN, while the Giants were projected to have the worst starting lineup in the NFL, writer Mike Clay gave Lawrence some major props.

Pantorno added that he believes it would be “surprising” to see this lineup make it to Week 1 and believes the Giants will use a waiver pickup to help.

The Bad: The Giants Have Holes in Their Offense

“A below-average starting quarterback, a porous offensive line, a weak running back room and a shaky secondary. That’s enough to be labeled one of the worst NFL rosters in 2024,” Johnson noted.

He added, “There are also some intriguing blue-chip talents at key spots – cornerback Deonte Banks, wide receiver Malik Nabers and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas – but that’s about it for New York.”

The Athletic released their 2024 quarterback ranking on August 26, and while Jones ranked in Tier 3 for the 2023 season, for 2024, he fell to Tier 4.

Falling to Tier 4 means Johnson “could be an unproven player or a veteran who ideally would not start all 17 games.”

In an August 27 article, USA Today also stated that “Jones is, by far, the most criticized quarterback in the NFL. It’s definitely a make-or-break season for him, and not just as the Giants QB but as an NFL QB, in general.”