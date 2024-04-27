Jets Trade up for Offensive Toy, Aaron Rodgers Texts His Approval

The New York Jets couldn’t wait any longer.

At the beginning of the third round on Friday, April 26 general manager Joe Douglas pulled off a trade.

New York Jets receive: a 2024 third-rounder (No. 65 overall)

Carolina Panthers receive: a 2024 third-rounder (No. 72 overall) and a 2024 fifth-round draft choice (No. 157 overall)

The green and white moved up to select Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed during his media availability after the pick that Aaron Rodgers quickly texted him about his level of excitement.

Social Media Raves About Jets’ Selection of Corley

Play

General manager Joe Douglas revealed to Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot that he attempted to trade up for Corley starting in the second round. However, teams were hesitant to slide all the way back to pick No. 72.

JD had to wait for the right opportunity to get his guy.

Connor Hughes of SNY confirmed that on social media saying, “The Jets made multiple attempts to trade up in the second round to draft Malachi Corley. Couldn’t get it done. They need up waiting, then trading up for less in the third to get him.”

Hughes revealed that the Jets loved Corley. So much so that he was ranked as “the fourth receiver on their big board behind Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, [and] Marvin Harrison [Jr].” Those top three wideouts were selected within the first nine picks of the first round. Corley ends up going at pick No. 65 in the third round.

Jets Have a Mini-Deebo Samuel on Their Hands

On the NFL Network television broadcast, longtime scout Daniel Jeremiah said Corley is a “more compact Deebo Samuel.” Charles Davis said Corley is a “sawed-off” clone of Samuel.

Hughes of SNY revealed a conversation he had with an offensive coordinator about new Jets wideout Corley.

“Deebo Samuel ceiling — that’s pretty damn good. Treats every play like it’s his last. Elite separation. “Bull in a china shop. Said goal has to be to get him the ball. Do that and good things happen.”

A rival NFL general manager told Peter Schrager of “Good Morning Football” that Corley, “will win multiple GMFB angry runs this year … just watch.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Corley ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver in this draft class. The dynamic wideout spent the majority of his career in the slot and that is the same position he is expected to assume in the NFL.

However take this for what you’d like, Saleh warned the media not to put a label on Corley. While he has played the majority of his snaps in the slot, Saleh left the door open for things to change once they get him into the building.

Regardless of that fun fact, the Jets now have a loaded wide-receiving corps with a good balance between young pieces and some veteran experience.

There is still room for another piece in that room. That could come via the veteran market or perhaps the team can dip their toe back into the rookie waters to find another capable body.