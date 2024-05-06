Jets Abruptly Cut Ties With Big Armed QB After Rookie Minicamp

The New York Jets have made some changes to the roster following its rookie minicamp over the weekend.

One of those moves included cutting ties with talented West Florida rookie passer Byron “Peewee” Jarrett.

Ahead of the minicamp finale, Rich Cimini of ESPN highlighted him in a column he posted on Sunday, May 5 as a “name to watch.”

“Quarterback PeeWee Jarrett, an undrafted rookie from Division II West Florida, has the kind of arm strength that will open some eyes. He amazed some scouts by launching 70-yard passes at West Florida, where he threw 65 touchdowns in two seasons,” Cimini wrote.

Jets Announce a Flurry of Roster Moves

Rookie minicamp wrapped up on Sunday and the Jets added three players who tried out for them.

Those three players were quarterback Andrew Peasley, quarterback Colby Suits, and defensive back and return specialist Brandon Codrington according to a press release from the team.

In a corresponding move, the team cut ties with quarterback PeeWee Jarrett, linebacker Tre Jenkins, and defensive lineman Manny Jones the team announced.

Jarrett took to social media to explain what happened behind the scenes.

“I have been released from the Jets.

Very thankful for the whole organization and this opportunity!

The release stems from a concern with prior surgeries and my healing process.

No plan compares to the one God has for me, I will forever follow it to receive his blessings.💚”

Jarrett had experienced a lot of trials and tribulations over the years to even have an opportunity to be on a 90-man NFL roster. That included two surgical procedures that played a role in his stepping away from the game of football for a two-year period.

Fresh Quarterback Blood Enters the Conversation

New York appears to have three quarterback roster locks ahead of the 2024 season. Aaron Rodgers is QB1, Tyrod Taylor is QB2, and rookie Jordan Travis is the developmental QB3.

However due to a combination of factors these two new passers have a chance to make some noise this offseason. Rodgers and Taylor are aging players who will likely be given plenty of veteran rest this offseason. While Travis is still recovering from a gruesome leg fracture he stuffed during his final season at Florida State.

Someone is going to have to toss the pigskin through offseason training programs over the coming weeks. That should leave the door wide open for one of these youngsters to impress.

Firstly Andrew Peasley was Dane Brugler’s No. 49 ranked quarterback in “The Beast” in the 2024 class out of Wyoming.

The Jets have him listed at 6-foot-2 and tipping the scales at 218 pounds. He went undrafted in April after playing six years of college football for Wyoming and Utah State respectively.

“At Wyoming, he started 24 games and posted a 17-9 record. He completed 310-of-541 pass attempts for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. While with the Aggies, he played in 19 games (2 starts) and completed 70-of-130 attempts for 830 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. In his final season, Peasley helped lift the Cowboys to a victory in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, throwing for 168 yards,” according to the Jets press release.

The other quarterback the Jets added to the rotation was Colby Suits. The big man out of Lousiana Monroe measured in at 6-foot-4 and tipped the scales at 240 pounds. Suits was ranked as the No. 64 passer in the 2024 class by Brugler in “The Beast.”

“[Also] he started 10 games for the Huskies and threw for 1,919 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 56% of his passes in 2023. From 2019-22, he saw limited action with Louisiana Monroe starting just 8 games and appearing in 16 total,” per the Jets.