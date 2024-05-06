Jets Rookie Admits to Thinking ‘a Lot’ About Post-Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets have one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time under center with Aaron Rodgers in 2024. However, he is 40 years of age and he will turn 41 in December.

At rookie minicamp, former Florida State passer Jordan Travis was asked if he has thought about the possibility of eventually replacing Rodgers in the starting lineup.

“Yes sir. I do think about that a lot but right now I’m just focused where my feet are. Just getting healthy, getting everybody around me better, [and] being a great teammate,” Travis explained.

ARE YOU SAYING THERE’S A CHANCE?! A reporter asked @jordantrav13 if he has thought about the possibility of succeeding @AaronRodgers12 as the next QB1 of the #Jets one day in the future? ‘Yes sir. I do think about that a lot but right now I’m just focused on where my feet are… pic.twitter.com/dO8MjobkgC — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 4, 2024

Jets Have Chance to Do QB Succession Plan Right This Time

Within a week, the Jets jettisoned their former No. 2 overall pick quarterback and once-promised savior Zach Wilson and drafted his replacement.

According to the Jets brass, one of the main issues with his development was forcing him into action too quickly.

When Wilson was initially selected, the team chose not to bring in legitimate veteran competition to battle with him. Instead, the starting gig was served to him on a silver platter and the rest is history.

This time around, New York has insulation at the quarterback position. Travis is firmly plugged into the QB3 role. Rodgers is the unquestioned starter and Tyrod Taylor is the proven veteran backup.

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III told me on “The Boy Green Show” that the Jets have the “perfect setup” for Travis to develop and succeed in the pros.

“The company that you’re around in that [QB] room is going to ultimately shape you,” RG3 explained. “For Jordan Travis to come into a room with a multiple-time MVP [Aaron Rodgers] who is probably one of the most gifted guys we’ve ever seen throw a football. See how he goes through his process. Take bits & pieces of that & say alright this is going to make me great. Then understand from Tyrod Taylor’s position. He has been mostly a career backup but he has been in the league for a very long time. Learning how to be a pro. [Travis] has 2 guys he can take elite skill traits from & another guy that he can take the team aspect of doing what’s best for whoever is playing & he can apply that to his own game.”

.@RGIII told me that the #Jets have the ‘perfect setup’ for @jordantrav13 to develop & succeed: ‘The company that you’re around in that [QB] room is going to ultimately shape you,’ Robert Griffin III explained. ‘For Jordan Travis to come into a room with a multiple time MVP… pic.twitter.com/1FlurXmqYY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 3, 2024

Rodgers has said a lot of different things publicly about his NFL future. It seems like he will be here for the next two seasons and then we’ll see after that.

The longer Travis can sit back, the better chance he will have of developing and reaching his maximum potential.

Rodgers Appears Fully Loaded Heading Into Jets Offseason Practices

The Jets’ 2023 season went up in smoke four plays in. Rodgers blew out his Achilles and his future in football came into question.

After some time in rehab, Rodgers confirmed he was making his football return. He nearly pulled it off last year but the Jets fell out of playoff contention.

With that being said, it should be no surprise that Rodgers is expected to be a full participant in the offseason programs for the green and white.

Head coach Robert Saleh said he will have “no restrictions” as they go through the phases programs of the NFL offseason. While Rodgers is still going through his Achilles rehab protocols, Saleh confirmed that shouldn’t affect him any differently than any other player.