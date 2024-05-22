Jets Abruptly Part Ways With Monster Sized QB After OTA Practice

The New York Jets just cut down its quarterback room.

Gang Green announced in a press release that they have parted ways with rookie passer Colby Suits. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound passer first joined the Jets roster after impressing during a tryout at Rookie Minicamp back on May 5.

In a corresponding move, the Jets added tight end Kevin Foelsch.

Another QB Move Could Be Coming for the Jets This Offseason

With Suits being thrown out the door, that leaves the Jets with only four quarterbacks on the roster, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

#Jets roster moves: They signed rookie TE Kevin Foelsch (New Haven), who was cut recently by the Panthers. They released QB Colby Suits, leaving four QBs. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 22, 2024

Those four remaining passers are Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, and Andrew Peasley.

Rodgers is 40 years of age and is coming off of a torn Achilles. Taylor is 34 and will turn 35 before the start of the 2024 season. Travis is coming off of a gruesome leg fracture during his final season at Florida State and it’s unclear when he will be fully cleared for football activities. Peasley was an undrafted rookie free agent from April’s draft.

Considering the veteran rest days and the uncertainty of Travis’ recovery timeline, the Jets are going to need another arm to get them through the offseason.

At a bare minimum, they are going to need someone for training camp in July, but they could use someone else to get them through OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June.

An Interesting Dart Throw by the Jets at Tight End

The corresponding move that sent one of the Jets’ quarterbacks packing was the addition of tight end Kevin Foelsch.

He is listed at 6-foot-4 and tips the scales at 250 pounds. Foelsch went undrafted in April’s draft out of the University of New Haven.

Shortly after the draft, he inked a UDFA contract with the Carolina Panthers. However, he was cut three days later, according to the Jets’ press release.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson was the first to report the news of the Foelsch-Jets signing on social media.

“Jets signed former New Haven and Panthers tight end Kevin Foelsch following a successful tryout, per a league source. Ramsey, N.J. native caught Foelsch 73 career passes with 16 touchdowns,” Wilson said.

#Jets signed former New Haven and #Panthers tight end Kevin Foelsch following a successful tryout, per a league source. Ramsey, N.J. native caught Foelsch 73 career passes with 16 touchdowns. @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 22, 2024

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the competition for tight end No. 3 is going to be interesting to watch this summer.

The top two tight ends on the depth chart seem secure with Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert. However, the next spot appears to be totally up for grabs between Kenny Yeboah and Zack Kuntz.

“The Jets didn’t wind up adding any tight ends in the draft, despite all the noise about interest in Brock Bowers. So they’ll roll with Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert, the 2022 third-round pick who should be ready to take a leap into a bigger role. Yeboah is beloved by the coaching staff and has a role on special teams, while Kuntz has all the physical and athletic tools but didn’t stand out in training camp last year. He got a lot of time on the scout team playing with Rodgers at the end of last season, which can’t hurt his cause,” Rosenblatt said.