John Franklin-Myers Bashes Jets Over Contract Offer

The New York Jets moved on from defensive end John Franklin-Myers during the 2024 NFL Draft, but the veteran isn’t thrilled with how things ended before being traded.

The Denver Broncos traded a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Franklin-Myers. In addition to the trade, the Broncos gave him a two-year, $15 million extension that included $10 million guaranteed.

One Jets fan went on X to question why the Jets didn’t match that contract. Franklin-Myers quoted the post to take a shot at his old team.

They didn’t offer me anything close to this 🥴 https://t.co/Tsbl5paSLb — John Franklin-Myers (@J_FranklinMyers) May 2, 2024

“They didn’t offer me anything close to this,” Franklin-Myers said on X.

It’s a salty ending to the relationship between Franklin-Myers and the Jets. However, both sides are likely looking forward to a fresh start in 2024.

John Franklin-Myers Still Has Plenty Left in the Tank

He may not be a star player, but Franklin-Myers should still be a positive contributor on Denver’s defense.

Franklin-Myers is a textbook late bloomer. With minimal interest coming out of high school, he decided to play for Stephen F. Austin. He became a star player for the program, making three All-Southland conference selections. He left the program with 17.5 career sacks and five forced fumbles.

The Los Angeles Rams took a chance on Franklin-Myers. They took him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he only played one season for the Rams. He missed the final 53-man roster in 2019, but was scooped up by the Jets.

The move helped revive Franklin-Myers’ NFL career. In four seasons on the field, he racked up 17.5 sacks with a forced fumble and an interception.

However, recent draft picks and moves made Franklin-Myers expendable this offseason. The Jets spent first-round picks in back-to-back seasons on Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV. They also made a blockbuster trade to acquire former Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick.

With so many pass rushers on the roster, the Jets made the decision to move on from Frank-Myers. Still, at 27 years old, he should still have enough in the tank to make a name for himself with the Broncos fanbase.

The Jets Prioritized Offense in the Draft

After making so many moves to bolster the defense in recent years, the Jets pivoted to the offensive side of the ball in the 2024 NFL Draft.

General manager Joe Douglas took a long-term approach to the first round. Despite skill players on the board, the Jets went with Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu with the 11th overall pick. Fashanu may not even start in 2024, but will be an ideal successor to veteran left tackle Tyron Smith.

The Jets also double-dipped at running back while adding an exciting wide receiver. Malachi Corley was a third-round pick by the Jets, and will serve as a YAC threat with the ball in his hands to take some of the pressure off of Garrett Wilson.

Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis will compete behind Breece Hall to earn some touches in New York’s offense. Allen will be the favorite to take over the RB2 role as a 235-pound bulldozer with significant college production at Wisconsin.

With so much talent added on offense, Aaron Rodgers should have all the help he needs to make a playoff run in 2024.