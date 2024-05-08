Jets Predicted to Cut Ties With ‘Twitchy’ Pass Rusher: Analyst

The New York Jets are dealing with a first-world problem.

Arguably the most talented and deepest positional group on the team is the defensive line. That could lead to some surprise cuts later this summer.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso of “Badlands” predicted that a surprise cut we could see come August is Micheal Clemons.

After catching a lot of heat on social media, Caporoso added, “Not a popular tweet (and that is okay!) but convo reminds me talking [Max] Mitchell at this time last year who is also unlikely to make 53 this year, IMO (and thinking MC1 was better than he was), 4th round trend.”

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein called Clemons a “twitchy” pass rusher during the pre-draft process.

Clemons Is a Polarizing Player for the Jets

The former Texas A&M product entered the league as the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Clemons has appeared in 32 out of 34 possible games during his two years in the NFL. He has forced a fumble, registered seven quarterback hits, three sacks, and has totaled 63 tackles.

Clemons has a very unique personality. He has intimidating size at 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 270 pounds.

Last year his training camp debut was walking in shirtless carrying a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

Micheal Clemons with the subtle flex heading into training camp

In the middle of the Week 17 contest between the Jets and the Cleveland Browns, Clemons went viral on the sideline for saying to every fan, “F*** You.”

Micheal Clemons was making sure no Browns fans left without a "Fuck You"

However, Clemons’ confrontation with Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins picked up the most steam.

Michael Clemons & Dion Dawkins got into it after the Bills-Jets game

Jets Coaching Staff Loves Clemons and What He Brings to the Team

Despite what some Jets fans and other fan bases think around the NFL, the coaching staff adores Clemons.

General manager Joe Douglas told Jets senior reporter Eric Allen that Clemons could help replace veteran defender John Franklin-Myers in 2024.

“We are excited about the rushers that we have. You know we feel like we have some young guys that can step up and kind of take that ambassador of violence role that JFM had for a few years here. You can talk about a guy like Micheal Clemons. This is year three for Mike, he has developed and gotten better his first two years here. It’s a great opportunity for him to kind of take that baton from JFM and really be the enforcer on our defense,” Douglas explained.

Seems like the team is high on an in-house replacement for John Franklin-Myers. #Jets GM Joe Douglas name dropped Micheal Clemons as someone who can take over the 'ambassador of violence' role: 'This is year 3 for Mike, he's gotten better his first 2 years here. It's a great…

Clemons has the ability to play inside and outside. That versatility makes him an incredibly attractive piece for the defensive coaching staff and even more invaluable from a 53-man roster perspective. The more you can do, the more attractive and valuable you are to the team.

“The Jets need Clemons to take a major leap forward in the Franklin-Myers role to help ease the pain of that deal,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

The talent and versatility are obvious, but Clemons needs to keep his head on straight. Clemons has gotten into some issues with penalties and dumb mistakes early in his career. However, if he focuses, Clemons could be a long-term fixture on this Jets defensive line for the foreseeable future.