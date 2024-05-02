Jets Add John Franklin-Myers Replacement for Bag of Money

In the middle of the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Jets shipped off defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos.

Despite losing a key starter on the defense, the green and white didn’t add a front seven player with any of its seven draft selections. However, they made up for lost time in undrafted free agency.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson shared on social media that the Jets signed UConn defender Eric Watts to a deal that includes $245,000 in total guarantees.

For context, that is the third-highest guaranteed figure of any undrafted free agent this offseason, per Spotrac.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said, “Watts reportedly signed a deal with $245,000 in guarantees, which indicates the Jets’ desire to sign him was high.”

New York Has a Path for Watts to Make the Roster

Watts measured in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-6 and tipped the scales at 274 pounds.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Watts as his No. 17 EDGE in the 2024 draft class. He had him graded as a fifth to sixth-round draft choice.

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports had Watts ranked as the No. 190 overall prospect inside his top 301.

Players that made my top 301 184) Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami

190) Eric Watts, EDGE, UConn

243) Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan Brady Latham just missed https://t.co/vuvvyDiSyT — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 30, 2024

Coming out of high school, Watts was considered an “undersized” defensive lineman at only 225 pounds according to Brugler. However he was able to transform his body in college and was able to pack on a ton of weight to play defensive end “in head coach Jim Mora’s 4-3 base scheme,” Brugler explained.

Watts, 23, spent five years at UConn playing college football. During that period, he totaled 153 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

While his numbers aren’t particularly overwhelming Brugler said he, “has a pretty impressive collection of parts, with his frame, length, power, bend and burst to work his way through contact.”

In other words, all of the tools are there. Brugler admitted he may never “put it all together” but argued he’s worth taking a flier on the third day of the draft. Watts ended up going undrafted.

“Overall, Watts is a frenetic pass rusher and still figuring out how to properly unlock all his power, but the physical traits and competitive mentality are there for him to become a valuable part of a defensive line rotation with additional coaching,” Brugler continued.

A Smart Dart Throw for the Jets

Rosenblatt said, “He’s an intriguing potential option to develop as a John Franklin-Myers-esque versatile defensive end because of his size.”

The Jets were ranked No. 25 in the NFL this past season in rushing yards allowed (2,108).

Gang Green moved on from JFM this offseason in what can only be described as a salary dump. The one thing that Franklin-Myers brought to the table in spades was his run defense.

Seth Walder of ESPN revealed that Franklin-Myers had a “28% run stop win rate over the past three seasons” which ranks No. 9 among qualifying edge rushers over that span.”

That could be a path for Watts to make the Jets roster. According to Pro Football Focus, Watts was graded as the No. 19 best run stuffer at his position in college football in 2023.