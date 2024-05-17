Analyst Makes Bold Super Bowl Jets Prediction With a Twist

The New York Jets hype train is picking up a lot of steam during the 2024 offseason.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report provided some bold predictions highlighted by Aaron Rodgers winning his fifth MVP trophy en route to a Super Bowl appearance next season.

The only catch is he predicted the Jets to lose in the championship game to the Detroit Lions.

“Unfortunately, the long-suffering fans of the Jets are going to have to continue their 50-plus year wait for the franchise’s second championship,” Davenport explained. “Because in 2024, a team that has never been to a Super Bowl—let alone won one—is going to stand at the Superdome as confetti rains down at the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX.”

A Lot of Jets History Would Be Made if These Predictions Came True

Let’s start with the good stuff.

Davenport argued that the Jets got a lot better during the 2024 offseason.

“In Mike Williams and Garrett Wilson, Rodgers has a quality duo of receivers. Breece Hall is an electrifying young running back. The offensive line looks markedly better on paper than it was in 2023. And New York’s defense was third in the NFL last year and added an elite edge-rusher in Haason Reddick,” he explained for B/R.

The key to the castle for the Jets is keeping Rodgers upright. Prior to the 2023 torn Achilles debacle, Rodgers had been able to stay relatively healthy during recent history.

Over a five-year stretch from 2018 through 2022, Rodgers appeared in 81 out of 82 possible games. The only missed contest was due to COVID.

If he stays healthy, Davenport believes Rodgers has “all the ingredients” to recreate his 2021 MVP season with the Green Bay Packers in 2024.

In that season Rodgers threw for 4,115 passing yards, put up 37 touchdowns to four interceptions, and completed 68.9% of his passes. Davenport noted that the Packers won 13 games that season and Rodgers earned the MVP trophy for the fourth time in his career.

Davenport took his bold prediction to another level saying the Jets will win 12 games in the regular season. That would tie the most wins the Jets have ever had in a single season (12 wins back in 1998). He predicted that the green and white will win the AFC East for the first time since 2002. Plus Rodgers will win his fifth MVP trophy which would tie Peyton Manning for the most MVP awards ever.

Is That Something You’d Sign up for as a Jets Fan?

99% of Davenport’s bold predictions for the Jets were good news for the team’s fans.

Snapping the playoff drought. Ending the divisional title drought. Finally making it back to the Super Bowls after a 56-year void. However, it would bring the Jets to the pearly gates only to have them not be able to get in by losing the Super Bowl.

On one hand, it has been a long time since the Jets were relevant. So collecting these types of accolades would certainly thrust New York back into the spotlight. Although the Jets have never lost a Super Bowl, going 1-for-1 in their only other appearance.

I saw this bold prediction from @BleacherReport that had Aaron Rodgers winning a 5th MVP, the #Jets winning 12 games, securing the AFC East title for the first time since 2002, & ultimately reaching the Super Bowl BUT they are predicted to lose to the #Lions. Would you still sign… — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 17, 2024

