Robert Saleh Clears the Air With Jets RB Breece Hall

A lot of questions were raised when the New York Jets selected a pair of running backs in the 2024 NFL draft.

However, head coach Robert Saleh cleared the air about Breece Hall’s role on the offense for next season during his media availability on Friday, May 3.

“I don’t know if [a] committee is the right word [for what they plan on doing this year], but you can only give these guys the ball so much, even the bell-cows. [They] get 20 to 25 touches, it’s not 30+ like it used to be,” Saleh explained. “But Breece is the unquestioned bell-cow but even then you’re still talking 20 to 25 touches.”

Despite adding multiple running backs this offseason #Jets HC Robert Saleh made it clear that @BreeceH is the ‘unquestioned bell-cow.’ Saleh said the plan is 20-25 touches per game + he added that the bell-cows nowadays in the #NFL don’t get 30+ touches ‘like it used to be.’… pic.twitter.com/qVAKN3GuJS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 3, 2024

Hall Should Be Even Better in 2024

Despite coming off of a torn ACL in 2022, Hall was still able to appear in all 17 games this past season.

If you looked at the final season stats you wouldn’t have known the man was less than a year removed from serious surgery.

Hall toted the rock 223 times for 994 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground. The former Iowa State product also delivered a prolific receiving season registering 76 receptions for an additional 591 yards and finished with four more receiving scores.

He touched the ball 299 times in 2023. That may sound like a lot, but that only averages out to 17.5 touches per contest.

Saleh revealed that the plan for Hall in 2024 is between 20 and 25 touches per game. If those projections hold firm, Hall would end up with between 340 and 425 touches by season’s end.

The increase in volume by default would mean Hall is putting up even better numbers in 2024. However, there are additional reasons to believe in the star-studded running back.

Hall is somehow only 22 years of age despite already playing two seasons in the pros. The further Hall gets away from his injury the better he will be from a physical standpoint.

Plus consider Hall put up these ridiculous numbers despite playing with the worst quarterback play in the league. The return of Aaron Rodgers in 2024 should have a dramatic impact on the offense.

Conservatively speaking Rodgers will likely be a top-half of the league (top-16) quarterback in football. NFL defenses will have to respond to that by putting fewer guys in the box. That will open up opportunities for Hall. If they stack the box, that will open up opportunities on the backend of the defense for Rodgers to take advantage of.

In March NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Hall probably wasn’t even 100% this past season and will “probably” be better in 2024.

Hall responded on social media saying, “No probably to it! I am gonna be better lol.”

No probably to it! I Am gonna be better lol. https://t.co/wgbYwbY5ac — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) March 30, 2024

Additional Explanation From Saleh on Jets Draft Plans

New York raised plenty of eyebrows when they selected a pair of running backs in April’s draft.

Most thought one was possible, but no one had them taking two on the bingo card.

Saleh explained that the new kickoff rules certainly played a factor in their thought process. The analytics project that each team will be involved in an extra “500 to 700” special teams plays this season.

He said having two bigger backs will be a viable part of their plans. Plus going back to the original point about bell-cows not getting 30+ touches anymore, Saleh said you need other guys in the rotation to eat up those opportunities.