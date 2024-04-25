A.J. Brown Contract Details as Eagles Agree to Highest-Paying Wide Receiver Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown have reset the wide receiver market across the NFL.

Brown and the Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $96 million, making the 26-year-old the highest-paid receiver across the NFL, a league source confirmed to Heavy.

According to In Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brown’s contract includes $84 million guaranteed.

News of Brown’s signing was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Before agreeing to terms on a contract that will keep Brown in an Eagles uniform through the 2029 season, Brown was not due any more guaranteed money on his prior contract and had been the subject of trade rumors at various points this offseason.

The Eagles made headlines during the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for the No. 18 and No. 101 selections that year. Brown and the Eagles agreed to terms on a $100 million contract shortly after the deal was made official.

On April 25, one year after extending quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles and Browns upped the ante on upstaging the NFL Draft by signing the All-Pro to a contract extension moments before the 2024 draft began.

ALWAYS OPEN 🤩 We've agreed to terms with @1kalwaysopen_ to a 3-year extension through 2029.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/f1m7xaUQvA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2024

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Brown has caught 194 passes for 2,952 yards with 18 touchdowns as one of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ favorite targets.

This contract extension ensures that Hurts’ most vital weapons are all under contract for at least the next three seasons, thanks to a prudent strategy by general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles to build around their franchise quarterback.

A.J. Brown Extension Continues Commitment to Jalen Hurts, Offensive Weapons

Since the Eagles signed Hurts to a colossal $255 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed, back on April 25, 2023, Philadelphia has underscored its commitment to building around him.

Philadelphia has now re-signed Brown, fellow dynamic wide receiver DeVonta Smith, consistent pass-catching tight end Dallas Goedert, interior lineman Landon Dickerson, and offensive tackle Jordan Maelata, over the past two offseasons, and added running back Saquon Barkley to Hurts’ arsenal.

By signing Brown to this new deal, it alleviates any speculation that the wide receiver could be on the move, and ensures that Philadelphia’s offensive core will remain in place for years to come around a quarterback they believe is capable of delivering the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory.

How A.J. Brown’s Contract Stacks Up to Other Top Wide Receivers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s time as the highest-paid receiver was short-lived, as Brown put pen to paper on his extension roughly 24 hours after St. Brown signed his in the motor city.

The happiest people in the NFL, not residing in Philadelphia or Detroit, are likely the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb, who are each eligible for contract extensions this offseason.

Brown’s deal raises the ceiling on what is possible for Lamb’s and Jefferson’s deals.

Here’s a breakdown of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, by AAV, according to Spotrac: