Eagles Seem to Have Made Decision on A.J. Brown’s Future, Report Says

The Philadelphia Eagles have already moved to ensure DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are in Jalen Hurts‘ supporting cast for the foreseeable future, and a report suggests general manager Howie Roseman is working towards making sure A.J. Brown isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, either.

According to a report from Eagles sideline reporter and Sports Radio 94.1 WIP weekend host Howard Eskin, Philadelphia and Brown have begun “preliminary” talks on a long-term contract negotiation.

“I have kind of heard different things that—whether it is preliminary discussions—they are thinking about a new contract for A.J. Brown,” Eskin told Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “Not trading A.J. Brown, they’re thinking about an extension for A.J. Brown…They’ve already started some conversation with A.J. Brown’s agent about an extension.”

Brown has had the two most prolific seasons of his career, since arriving during a draft weekend trade before the 2022 season where he became a driving force behind the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl appearance.

The 26-year-old is coming off a career-high 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdown receptions in 2023, upping his career totals to 379 catches for 5,947 yards and 42 touchdowns since being chosen by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brown and the Eagles immediately signed a four-year extension worth $100 million after consummating the trade with Tennessee.

However, Brown has no guaranteed money remaining on his current deal, and working towards an extension would go a long way towards alleviating some of the rampant trade speculation that has surrounded the 26-year-old All-Pro this offseason.

What an A.J. Brown Contract Extension Might Look Like

Before the draft gets underway, and before any potential Brown extension is agreed to, the Eagles still have plenty of cap space.

After a flurry of moves in free agency, and signing Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata, and Smith to long-term extensions, the Eagles still have upwards of $4.1 million in cap space this season, $25.8 million in 2025, and $68.23 million in 2026, according to Spotrac.

Meanwhile, the recent extensions signed by Smith, for $25 million AAV over the life of the contract, and Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s extension with the Detroit Lions worth a reported $30.0025 million AAV, could serve as guideposts for any new deal for Brown.

There’s a possibility that Brown could reset the receiver market by signing a deal with the Eagles in the neighborhood of $32.5 million.

Likewise, Philadelphia likely prefers to have a contract signed sooner rather than later, at least before any resolution between CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys and Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings, which could both drive Brown’s price significantly higher.

How Nick Sirianni Plans to Use A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley

When the 2024 season kicks off, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is going to have one of the more explosive collections of offensive skill players in the league at his disposal.

After signing Saquon Barkley, and dropping the All-Pro running back into a lineup that already includes Brown, Smith, and Goedert around quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia has the potential to be a versatile offense that can attack defenses in myriad ways in space.

Sirianni suggests that he and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will follow how the Eagles have used Brown when it comes to fitting Barkley into Philadelphia’s scheme.

“A couple years ago, we added A.J., just did a lot of work of, ‘Hey, what does A.J. do well?’” Sirianni told reporters at the NFL’s Annual Meeting on March 26. “Obviously, you do that going in and then you look at it even more after you get him. ‘What does A.J. do well, how can we use him?’ It’s been a similar process with Saquon.”

Barkley arrives in Philadelphia having produced 7,311 total yards from scrimmage since being chosen No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Amazing thing: Good players fit well into schemes,” Sirianni told reporters. “He’s obviously a really good player. We’re really excited to have him. The style of play that he brings, the leadership that he brings. Guys like that, however you use them, they’re going to do a good job. We’re obviously working on the ways we’re going to use him now. Our offensive staff is working hard at that. Just really excited to add a player of his caliber to our team.”