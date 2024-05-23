Eagles’ Free Agent Signing Named Most Overrated at His Position

One position the Philadelphia Eagles doubled down on during free agency was at linebacker, adding veteran depth alongside players drafted in recent years. However, not everyone is convinced one of the marquee signings will pan out.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put together a list of the most overrated player in the NFL at every position, including Eagles free agent acquisition Devin White as his selection at linebacker.

“White tends to be a liability in coverage,” Kay points out . “Which contributed to those brutal marks. He allowed completion rates of 75 percent or higher in each of his first four seasons, including 70 catches on 84 targets in 2020 and 64 completions on 78 targets in 2021.

“White, who has missed plenty of key tackles and gives up big plays as often as he makes them, was even benched for the first time in his career at the tail end of last season. According to Tampa Bay Times insider Rick Stroud, White reportedly rubbed coaches and teammates the wrong way with his attitude.”

The Eagles signed White to a one-year contract, worth up to $7.5 million, in hopes that he’ll add a playmaking ability and veteran presence to a young position group that features young players like Nakobe Dean, former first-round pick Nolan Smith, and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr., among others.

White, 26, won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, has a Pro Bowl appearance on his resumè, and the Eagles are hoping that a change of scenery will help put whatever issues plagued him in Tampa Bay behind him.

Eagles’ Defenders Share First Vic Fangio Impressions

The Eagles’ defensive swoon over the final seven games of the 2023 season played an instrumental role in Philadelphia’s collapse and ultimately led to former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s firing.

“Our team is built on leadership and guys always willing to go out for the other guy,” Eagles cornerback Darius Slay told reporters, of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “I think he’s a guy that’s just gonna build a team up with great energy. He’s been in a room with a lot of great vets.

“You have a team full of vets that’s been with a lot of coaches. Not one time since I’ve been here someone has said something bad or negative about the DC, because we always go hard for him. It doesn’t matter who it is.”

Fangio arrives in Philadelphia amid criticism from his former players in Miami about his inability to communicate and foster meaningful relationships with them.

“It’s the fact that he’s a good person that makes a difference,” Dolphins safety Javon Holland told reporters, when asked what it has been like working with new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, following Fangio’s departure.

Meanwhile, as far as first impressions go, Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter already sees what has made the 65-year-old so successful.

“I think it’s just — I’m all about old school football,” Jalen Carter told reporters on May 22. “If you know Apopka High School, where I’m from. The city of Apopka (Florida). Our coach was old school with everything we did. So it’s always been old school, hard work you know?

“I’m ready to be coached in any kinda way. Old school, new school, whatever you wanna call it.”

Eagles Rookie Potentially Biggest Benefactor of DeVante Parker’s Retirement

Eagles wide receiver DeVante Parker has retired after nine NFL seasons, creating a fascinating competition for the team’s No. 3 wide receiver role.

While veteran newcomer Parris Cambell will likely get an early chance to secure the slot receiver job, after catching 20 passes for 104 yards with the New York Giants last season, it’s one of the Eagles’ rookies who may have the most upside alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Ainias Smith was chosen by the Eagles in the fifth round of this year’s draft, out of Texas A&M, and is already impressing the coaching staff this spring.

“His ability to run after the catch. His ability to get in and out of breaks. I think he is extremely tough. I love that about him. That’s really what sticks out. Catches the ball really well,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said, via ESPN. “It’s going to be fun to see how we can get him the football and different ways that he can contribute both on special teams and on offense.”

Smith, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, caught 53 passes for a career-high 795 yards last season in College Station, finishing with two touchdowns, while averaging 15 yards per reception.

Speed, versatility, and big-play ability could help get Smith on the field early in a loaded Eagles offense.