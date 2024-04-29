49ers Proposed Trade Swaps Brandon Aiyuk for 11-Touchdown WR & 2025 Draft Capital

San Francisco 49ers could find a quality wide receiver and future depth in place of Brandon Aiyuk amid ongoing trade rumblings.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggested a trade package for Aiyuk going to the Washington Commanders and the 49ers getting wide receiver Jahan Dotson plus draft capital. Davenport’s proposal came before the draft, but the same principles could apply to the 2025 draft if the 49ers accept a deal with the Commanders.

In Davenport’s proposal, the 49ers get Dotson plus a second-round pick and third-round pick. Dotson, 24, had serviceable production with the Commanders during the past two years amid 84 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns for an offense that hasn’t been explosive.

“In many respects, the Commanders are the NFC equivalent of the New England Patriots. Like the Patriots, the 2023 season was a disaster in D.C.,” Davenport wrote.

Dotson’s production was well below Aiyuk’s 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2023 alone, but the 49ers have depth. San Francisco took former Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the first round followed by former Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing for the fourth round.

The 49ers, of course, also have Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings on the roster. Samuel had 60 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns last year, and Jennings had 19 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, the 49ers would from Dotson on the salary cap front. He’s on a rookie for the last two years of his four-year, $15.04 million deal as Davenport pointed out. The 49ers have $6.27 million in salary cap space at the moment with draft picks to sign.

49ers’ Future Picks Could Help Fill Brandon Aiyuk Void if Needed

With the proposed trade, the 49ers could grab another receiver with a second-round pick in 2025 if neither Pearsall nor Cowing pan out. Next year’s draft will have a strong receiver class according to CBS Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer.

“This position is loaded with talent every year. The 2025 draft won’t be any different,” Brockermeyer wrote. “If you’re looking for a game-breaking, future No. 1 guy, you are in luck.”

“There are 17 receivers in my top 100 and 15 are draft-eligible. Missouri’s Luther Burden, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, Texas’ Isaiah Bond, Oregon’s Evan Stewart and Ole Miss’ Tre Harris headline the class,” Brockermeyer added.

Based on FOX’s way-too-early 2025 mock draft, any of the aforementioned receivers except Burden could fall to the 49ers. Burden looks like a top-15 pick based on FOX’s mock draft.

49ers Confident in Ricky Pearsall

Whether Pearsall adds to depth or aids the potential loss of Aiyuk, the 49ers like the former Gators standout.

“Ricky is a very versatile player. Also has some punt return value that we think will come in handy,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters on April 26. “It just felt like it was the right guy at the right time. Really excited about it.”

Likewise, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan liked the versatility. Pearsall had 159 receptions for 2,420 yards and 14 touchdowns plus 253 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

“There’s not one play that you see him turn something down,” Shanahan told reporters on April 26. “He’s going to go over the middle and do everything he can to catch that ball and not worry about anything else.”