Richard Sherman Sounds off on What Seahawks Did to Pete Carroll

What happened to Pete Carroll on January 10, 2024, still doesn’t sit right with Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman. After 14 seasons, 10 of which produced playoff appearances and a Super Bowl championship, Carroll was ousted in what was perhaps the most surprising firing of the coaching carousel.

“I wasn’t happy with The Changing of the Guard, what they did with Pete [Carroll], but it is what it is,” Sherman said on the April 29 episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast.

Sherman has every right to be bothered by what happened to Carroll. The two have a long history, dating back to when, in Carroll’s second season as head coach, the Seahawks took a flier on the cornerback. Sherman was selected No. 154 overall in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft and put on one heck of a career that, undoubtedly, earned him a future gold jacket. Sherman is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027, along with former teammate, tight end Jimmy Graham.

Richard Sherman Likes What He Sees From Seahawks New Head Coach Mike Macdonald

It is, indeed, what it is. The post-Pete Carroll era is officially underway in Seattle, and Richard Sherman likes what he sees so far in Carroll’s successor, Mike Macdonald.

“I think this has been a quality offseason for the Seattle Seahawks,” said Sherman. “Mike is making some changes. I think that they believe they got a system. I think Mike Macdonald is one of the smartest defensive coaches in football right now, one of the greatest minds. Everything that I’m hearing in the building is that the guys are receiving him well. He’s running things different; he’s running a very tight ship. But the enthusiasm, the attention to detail is there, the players respect him, they’re excited to play for him.”

Macdonald came to Seattle by way of Baltimore, where he spent two seasons running the tight ship of the Ravens’ defense. During that span, Baltimore was one of the league’s most formidable defenses to beat. In 2022, the Ravens ranked third in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed, according to Pro Football Reference. The following season, Macdonald’s unit improved to first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed — numbers that made his ascent in the coaching ranks imminent.

What Intrigues Richard Sherman Most About the New-Look Seattle Seahawks

Surprisingly, what most intrigues Richard Sherman about the new-look Seattle Seahawks isn’t their defense — it’s their offense.

“I’m interested to see what [offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb] does on the offensive side of the football,” Sherman said. “Geno Smith can get the job done. They needed some help on the offensive line. They needed to get healthy at the tackles between [Abraham] Lucas and Charles Cross.”

The offensive line suffered a devasting blow early in 2023. Both starting tackles succumbed to injuries in Week 1, September 17, versus the L.A. Rams. For Lucas, a knee injury sidelined him for 10 games. He returned in Week 12, averaging 78 percent of offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. Thankfully, Cross’ injury, suffered on the following drive, was less severe. His toe injury only kept him out for three games.

“I think those guys will come in healthy. I think they are those are foundational pieces. I don’t expect them to go anywhere. I think they’ll have great seasons in year three.”

Seattle Seahawks Biggest Hurdle in 2024

Richard Sherman sees big things from Geno Smith’s pair of weapons in veterans D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as well as second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Being able to keep Tyler Lockett [is huge]. D.K. Metcalf is going to have another great season. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is gonna continue to find his niche.”

Seattle’s biggest hurdle is the lack of experience in its assistant coaches. Grubb was hired from the University of Washington, where he held the same role. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh came, of course, from Michigan. The only coordinator with pro experience is defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who coached the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive line.

“I think they have all the pieces; it’s just getting an understanding of having coordinators who haven’t coordinated in the league. It’s an adjustment sometimes, so I’m hoping they adjust early and live up to the expectations. I expect them to be in the playoffs.”