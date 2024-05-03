Geno Smith Fires Back at Seahawks QB1 Battle Rumor

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has heard enough.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to refute a rumor posted that stated that Smith is on “shakier ground than people realize” following the trade acquisition of Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders. The rumor indicated that Seattle’s situation is similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ one in which if Russell Wilson falters, the Steelers would turn to Justin Fields.

The post signals that if Smith falters, the Seahawks would turn to Howell.

Needless to say, the 33-year-old quarterback shut down that idea rather quickly.

“U just made this BS up,” wrote Smith on Thursday, May 2. “Media is full of liars it’s so crazy!”

Geno Smith Has Been Top QB Over Past 2 Seasons

Smith has served as the team’s starting quarterback over the past two seasons following Seattle’s trade of their longtime quarterback, Wilson. Despite previously serving as a backup in Seattle and for the majority of his NFL career, Smith has emerged as a productive starter, notching Pro Bowl bids in each of the past two seasons.

In fact, Smith has ranked among the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons, ranking fourth in completion percentage and sixth in touchdowns, completions and passing yards. His record has also been decent, having posted a 17-15 record as starter since 2022.

However, Smith did regress last season after enjoying a Comeback Player of the Year season in 2022. His numbers across the board declined from touchdowns, passing yards, completions to passer rating. As icing on the cake, the Seahawks also missed the playoffs last season after clinching a postseason berth during the 2022 season.

Why Seahawks Could Turn to Sam Howell

Adding even more fuel to the fire is the fact that Seattle is under a new regime. Former longtime head coach Pete Carroll obviously coached Smith and named him the starter following Wilson’s departure. However, he’s no longer leading the sidelines and Mike Macdonald is the new head coach.

It doesn’t help matters that it took awhile for Macdonald to name Smith the starter for the 2024 season. He actually did not commit to Smith as the starter as late as early March.

“The first thing that I want you to know, and everybody to know, is that as an organization we’re always looking, we’re always trying to figure out what’s best for the team all the time,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic back in March. “We’re always going to try to make the best decisions for the team. I’m excited for Geno to come in here and start playing and start working and meet coach – I mean, he’s met Coach Grubb – but to get with Ryan and get with [QB coach] Charles [London] and to go to work. I don’t want you to feel like I’m dodging this answer but that’s what I’m excited about, for him to come in here and start to build this team the way we envision building it.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Seahawks general manager John Schneider signaled that Howell is part of the team’s long-term plans.

Via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune:

“I can’t tell you what our long-term plan is, because I honestly don’t know,” said Schneider after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, April 27. “But Sam is a huge part of it, because we made a major trade to get Sam before we got here (to this draft).”

The 23-year-old Howell started all 17 games in his first season as a starting quarterback, throwing for 21 touchdowns with six rushing touchdowns. However, he also took a league-high 65 sacks and threw 21 interceptions.

Smith will enter the season as the starting quarterback for 2024. However, if he does decline during the season, it is a possibility that Seattle turns to Howell to see what the young quarterback brings to the table.