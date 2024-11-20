10 Most Dire QB Situations: NFL Teams Desperate for a New QB

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Without at least a competent signal caller, teams really don’t have a chance.

When separating the good teams from the bad, there is one common factor: the good teams are above average to elite at quarterback, while middling and struggling teams do not have the answer at the position.

Identifying and developing top quarterbacks is critical to a team’s long-term success, especially as organizations invest premium draft capital into the position.

But the best-laid plans don’t always work out. Here are the 10 NFL teams this season most desperate to up their quarterback game:

10. Minnesota Vikings

Having the Minnesota Vikings on this list may seem head-scratching based on the fact that they are 8-2 and in second place in the NFC North.

However, Sam Darnold has reverted to the turnover-prone quarterback he was during his time with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Darnold has led the Vikings to multiple impressive wins, but in the last few weeks, Minnesota have just scraped by the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars — in part because of the 27-year-old quarterback.

In those games, the Vikings scored 21 and 12 points against horrible defenses, while Darnold has accumulated 5 interceptions in that span.

The main question regarding Minnesota’s sustainability of success: How long before Darnold begins to regress? We may already have the answer.

Darnold bounced back with an efficient performance against the Tennessee Titans, completing 20 of 32 pass attempts for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nonetheless, the Vikings have a plan for the future.

The Vikings spent their first-round pick on former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who underwent season-ending meniscus surgery before the start of the season.

Barring a deep playoff run, which should not be a realistic expectation, Minnesota will be making the inevitable change to McCarthy as its starting quarterback in 2025.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is solid but lacks a high ceiling. Seattle’s roster has high-end talent and potential, but Smith’s limitations and lack of success in consequential moments is holding the team back.

Smith carries a $38 million cap number in 2025, but the Seahawks can release the 34-year-old quarterback with a pre-June 1 designation, saving $25 million while eating $13.5 million in dead cap.

The 2024 draft was a missed opportunity for Seattle, as they should have been more aggressive and traded up to take a quarterback. There were six quarterbacks who went in the first round, and all six went in the top 12.

The upcoming quarterback class is nowhere near the caliber of the last draft class, which could leave the Seahawks exactly where they are now. Regardless, Seattle’s front office should explore every possible avenue to improve their current quarterback situation.

8. Indianapolis Colts

When a team benches their starter for the backup and then returns to the original starting quarterback two weeks later, it screams indecisiveness and uncertainty. That’s the exact process the Indianapolis Colts‘ coaching staff has gone through the last few weeks, leaving their quarterback situation in flux.

After benching Anthony Richardson in late October and stating Joe Flacco would be the starter for the foreseeable future, head coach Shane Steichen announced on November 13 that Richardson will return to the starting role and stay there for the rest of the season.

The former Top 5 pick being benched after 10 starts is a good indicator that the player may not pan out as a long-term investment.

Because excellence at QB is essential for success, teams don’t have the patience to wait for a young signal caller to develop. In recent years, most quarterbacks are given two to three years to show signs of consistent production before the team makes their decision on that player.

In this case, Richardson played only in four games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. This season, the 22-year-old quarterback had been abysmal in his first six starts, completing only 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

In week 11 against the New York Jets, Richardson played by far his best game of the season, going 20-30 for 272 yards, 1 touchdown pass, and 2 rushing touchdowns — including a game-winning rushing score.

Best case scenario, Richardson begins to figure things out and proves that he is the franchise quarterback moving forward. Worst case scenario, the former 2023 first-round pick continues to struggle with consistency, placing Indianapolis right back into the quarterback market heading into 2025.

7. New York Giants

Signing Daniel Jones to four-year, $160 million contract two years ago was never the right decision by the New York Giants‘ front office. It has now officially been validated as the wrong move, as the Giants are 2-8 and it is possible Jones has played his last snap as New York’s starting quarterback.

Jones is a $41 million cap hit in 2025, but the Giants can save $19 million, while taking on a $22 million in dead cap by moving on from the 27-year-old quarterback this offseason.

The good news is the Giants currently hold the fifth-overall pick in a draft class that lacks depth at the quarterback position. Shedeur Sanders is the most reliable quarterback prospect in the upcoming class, and if a team wants Sanders’ services, they will have to be near the top of the board.

Adam Schefter reported on November 18 that the Giants are expected to bench Jones for Tommy DeVito. Jones’ time in New York seems to be coming to its inevitable end.

It goes without saying that New York will have a different quarterback under center in 2025 with the hopes that whoever steps into the position will turn out to be the long-term answer.

6. New York Jets

It’s official, the Aaron Rodgers-New York Jets experiment has been an outright failure on all fronts. The dysfunction has been amplified by Rodgers’ overbearing presence and inability to function despite everything being catered to him.

In a November press conference, the 40-year-old quarterback implied that he will be returning in 2025, but who said the Jets would want Rodgers back?

New York is going to be hiring a new head coach, and potentially a new general manager if Joe Douglas is relieved of his duties after this season. Any candidate interviewing for the vacancy is most likely not going to want to work with Rodgers, who tends to burn out his teammates and coaches.

If the Jets choose to move on from Rodgers — which they should — the four-time MVP will account for $49 million in dead cap, which could be split in 2025 and 2026. Obviously, it is a massive amount of money allocated to a player who will not be on your roster, but if things continue to spiral, and the Jets are in a position to draft a quarterback, that should be enough to move on from an aging, distracted, outspoken asset who is not worth keeping around.

At the moment, New York has a Top 10 draft pick, and the organization needs to draft a quarterback if their status does not change dramatically.

5. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young is another example of a quarterback who has been benched at some point during his first two years in the league. The former first-overall pick is back at the helm as the starting quarterback and has led the Carolina Panthers to two consecutive wins since taking over for Andy Dalton.

However, Young has not demonstrated nearly enough to validate the Panthers keeping the 23-year-old quarterback if an opportunity arises for them to address the position this upcoming offseason.

Carolina gave up a haul to draft Young two years ago, and that may cause the front office to give the former Alabama quarterback every chance, but that could be a disastrous decision if they once again miss out on a franchise altering quarterback.

4. Tennessee Titans

Will Levis‘ reckless abandonment has cost the Titans multiple games this season, and he is not consistent enough for the team to put up with his poor decision making. Not to mention that Levis’ poor judgement and lack of awareness caused his shoulder injury that forced him to miss multiple weeks.

In a conference with immense quarterback talent, the Titans cannot afford to fall far behind in the pecking order at that position. Sticking with the 25-year-old quarterback is an inevitable downfall for an organization that can quickly turn things around if they find their franchise quarterback. The talent on the roster paired with the fact that the AFC South is incredibly pedestrian — outside of the Houston Texans — will give Tennessee an opportunity to compete for a playoff spot next season and beyond if they find their franchise quarterback this offseason.

3. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have continually pushed money down the road, borrowing finances from the future to win now — which has clearly not happened for quite a few years now.

Derek Carr is a middling quarterback who has consistently underwhelmed over the past three seasons, failing to lead his team to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 — and they’re on track to miss the playoffs this season, too.

Unfortunately for New Orleans, Carr is a $51.5 million cap hit in 2025, and the Saints will take on $50 million in dead cap if they release him with a pre-June 1 designation. However, New Orleans would save $30 million if the front office cut the 33-year-old quarterback with a post-June 1 designation. It would prohibit them from making substantial signings, but it is worth it for a team, who is going to be rebuilding regardless of whether Carr is on the roster.

New Orleans needs to focus on building a roster for the future, and this would be a steppingstone in that development. Of course, it is not guaranteed, but the Saints are one of the worst teams in the league and are in the running to draft a quarterback.

2. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns‘ season has been tumultuous to say the least. Deshaun Watson — who is playing on a five-year, $230 million contract — was arguably the worst quarterback in the league before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 7.

Jameis Winston has played the last three games, elevating the Browns’ offense — which isn’t tough to do in comparison to Watson — but he is not the long-term answer at quarterback for Cleveland. He is a high energy guy who people enjoy playing with, but he is simply not consistent enough to invest in for the foreseeable future.

Watson carries a $73 million cap hit each of the next two seasons — not including 2024 — but unlike his ludicrous contract, his time as a starter for the Browns, let alone the NFL is not guaranteed.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal to Watson continuing as the starting quarterback when he returns from his injury.

Because Cleveland has committed so much future, guaranteed money to Watson, the Browns are easily in the worst situation amongst all teams in the NFL. Could they be forced to attach their first-round pick to Watson to intrigue any team of taking on that contract? Maybe. But who says any organization says yes to this proposal? This may only be the beginning of the struggle for Cleveland moving forward.

READ NEXT: Browns Nearing Decision on Kevin Stefanski’s Future After Embarrassing Loss

1. Las Vegas Raiders

This is the most obvious team on this list, as the Las Vegas Raiders are clearly at a quarterback disadvantage each and every week with Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder as the top two signal callers on the roster.

Outside of quarterback, the Raiders have formidable pieces — Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers — but without strong play from the most important position football, it doesn’t matter how good the supporting cast is.

At 2-8, Las Vegas is clearly in the quarterback sweepstake in the upcoming draft with Sanders and Cam Ward as the two top signal callers in the draft class.

In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix, the Raiders desperately need to upgrade the quarterback position if they want to have any chance in competing in the AFC West.

Which teams do you think most need a QB upgrade? Sound off in the comments!