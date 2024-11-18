Browns Nearing Decision on Kevin Stefanski’s Future After Embarrassing Loss

Things have gone very south for the Cleveland Browns and a coaching change could be on the horizon.

The Browns entered the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game tied with the New Orleans Saints but allowed 21 points over the final 15 minutes of a 35-14 loss. Cleveland is now 2-8 and in the basement of the AFC.

There weren’t many silver linings to take away from the Browns’ latest loss, as their lack of effort and execution across all phases of the game took center stage. The disappointing performance has intensified scrutiny of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future, with veteran insider Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland suggesting that a coaching change might be on the horizon.

Cleveland faces off against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football this week, and another embarrassing loss could mark the end of Stefanski’s time with the Browns, per Grossi.

“Methinks Browns nearing a decision on Mike Vrabel. Pittsburgh game will be huge for Kevin Stefanski. Life isn’t fair,” Grossi wrote on X on Sunday night.

Mike Vrabel Expected to be Top Head Coaching Candidate

The Browns brought in Vrabel this offseason as a coaching and personnel consultant after he failed to land a head coaching gig. It was a surprising hiring, but Cleveland now has one of the most highly sought-after head coach candidates in-house.

If Cleveland decides to move on from Stefanski, there is a good chance that the reins could be handed over to Vrabel. He amassed a 54-45 record with the Tennesee Titans over six seasons.

Dianna Russini reported this week that Vrabel will be among the top candidates during the next hiring cycle.

“For now, the former player-turned-coach getting the most hype around the league is former Titans head coach and current Browns consultant Mike Vrabel,” Russini reported on November 16. “As owners look around at the league’s successful head coaches, the culture-builders stand out (think Dan Campbell, Mike Tomlin and Raheem Morris). Vrabel fits into that category, a former player who can unite a locker room while holding his players accountable. Vrabel was a finalist for the Chargers and Falcons jobs last year. He wants to coach in 2025 and I expect him to have his pick of available jobs.”

Kevin Stefanski Not Safe Despite Strong Resume

Stefanski has had a successful tenure with the Browns, exceeding expectations several times. His overall record stands at 39-38 in Cleveland but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Stefanski helped lead Cleveland to the postseason last year despite cycling through four different quarterbacks and multiple key injuries. It earned him his second Coach of the Year honor and he signed a contract extension in June. Stefanski also won the award in 2020 — his first year with the Browns — after going 11-5.

But it’s been a difficult year for Stefanski, who gave up offensive play-calling duties earlier in the season for the first time as the Browns’ head coach.

He’s been put in a tough spot, mostly due to the 2022 blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson. The former Pro Bowl passer has been a massive disappointment in Cleveland and has not been able to stay on the field.

Watson has appeared in just 19 games over three seasons with the Browns. He’s out for the rest of this season with an Achilles injury but wasn’t playing well before being sidelined.