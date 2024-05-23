Commanders’ Trio Predicted to Lead Way in 2024

The Washington Commanders will have an almost completely overhauled roster in 2024 — signs of changing times as the downtrodden franchise tries to turn themselves into NFC contenders.

If the Commanders want to get better right away, they’ll still have to rely on some familiar faces.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema listed Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and linebacker Frankie Luvu as the three best players on the roster headed into the 2024 season.

Only Luvu is new to the team, signing a 3-year, $36 million free-agent contract after a career-high 122 tackles for the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

McLaurin and Allen have spent their entire careers in Washington.

“Quarterback play has held Terry McLaurin back from truly being a consistent star, and even then he passed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the fourth straight season (in 2023),” Sikkema wrote. “Jonathan Allen earned the lowest season grade of his career (60.5), but it was a clear outlier. The last spot goes to one of the Commanders’ many new guys: Frankie Luvu. Luvu is coming off three strong seasons in Carolina, especially as a blitzer.”

Allen Has Been Subject of Trade Rumors

Allen has been one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles since the Commanders drafted him out of Alabama with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

In seven seasons, Allen has been a two-time Pro Bowler and signed a 4-year, $72 million contract extension in 2021 — money that hasn’t equated to winning.

Washington is 43-71-1 with Allen on the roster and haven’t had a winning season. The only playoff appearance was a loss in the NFC Wild Card game in 2020 and Allen’s frustrations came to a head with a postgame rant following a 14-7 loss to the New York Giants in 2023.

Allen was the subject of trade rumors following the Commanders selecting Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton in the 2024 NFL draft, but that’s died down considerably since it was revealed Newton would undergo Jones Fracture surgery on his right foot — the second time he’s needed the surgery in the last year.

After Trio of Commanders, Who’s Next?

The Commanders already have the highest roster turnover in the NFL from 2023 to 2024 at 57 percent — a number that could only increase.

“The only three defensive players to earn a season grade above 70.0 for Washington last year are no longer on the team,” Sikkema wrote. “On the other side, the top offensive player was Jacoby Brissett, who is also elsewhere. You can see why the organization completely cleaned house.”

Sikkema included two more player on his list of the best on the Commanders’ roster with defensive tackle Daron Payne and offensive guard Sam Cosmi.

Payne, an Alabama product like Allen, was the No. 13 overall pick in 2018 and made his only Pro Bowl in 2022 after registering a career-high 11.5 sacks. Payne has started every game for the Commanders the last four seasons.

Cosmi, a second-round pick in 2021, became a full-time starter for the first time in 2023 and started all 17 games after battling injuries throughout his first two seasons in which he only started 15 total games.