Commanders Named ‘Best’ Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro Bowl Selection WR

The Washington Commanders made a big decision during the NFL draft, selecting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick. In the third round, the Commanders added a weapon for Daniels, drafting Luke McCaffrey. In a wide receiver room that lost Curtis Samuel to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, the Commanders were named one of the “best landing spots” for Odell Beckham Jr. by Jack Murray of Bleacher Report, giving them another weapon to pair with Daniels.

“The Washington Commanders just took Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the Draft and also snagged Luke McCaffrey in the third-round,” Murray wrote in his April 27 column exploring landing spots for Beckham and Ryan Tannehill. “The franchise is looking to rebound from a 4-13 season and Beckham could again serve in that depth role.

“While this would put a damper on Beckham’s contention chances, he could potentially be involved with a franchise taking a step in the right direction.”

Beckham, 31 years old, last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Commanders Offense Could ‘Use More Help’

When the Washington Commanders drafted Daniels, the focus was then to surround him with talent. The Commanders added talent around him with McCaffrey and they also drafted Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnot.

Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire wrote on April 26 that the Commanders “got their man” but the goal is to surround him with help.

“The Washington Commanders got their man on Thursday night, selecting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft,” Manning wrote in an April 26 article exploring if the Commanders could trade for Brandon Aiyuk. “The goal now is to surround him with plenty of help.”

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, would give Daniels another talented player. Manning wrote that they could use more help at wide receiver.

“Washington could also use more help at wide receiver. Yes, the Commanders have Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Curtis Samuel is gone,” Manning wrote.

How Odell Beckham Jr. Could Help the Commanders

Beckham posted 565 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions last season. After missing the entire 2022 season due to an ACL tear, Beckham returned and proved to still have value as a receiver.

Prior to the 2020 season, the LSU product was viewed as one of the league’s best receivers, putting up over 1,000 yards in every season he played at least 12 games.

The Washington Commanders still have $43.4 million in space, making them a fit financially. Beckham’s market value is $9.9 million, according to Spotrac.

Randy Mueller of The Athletic ranked Beckham as the 37th-best free agent this offseason. Mueller wrote that his “skills and talent are still evident.”

“Opportunities and targets were limited for OBJ this season, but his skills and talent are still evident. He can run, he has the explosive ability to separate and he draws pass interference penalties as well as any other player in the NFL,” Mueller wrote in an April 12 article exploring the top remaining free agents. “He adjusts well to off-target throws and catches with his hands on par with the league’s elite. Even with his injury history, there is plenty more in the tank here if he should desire to move teams again.”