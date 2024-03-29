Flailing Red Wings Need to Bring Back Sergei Federov

Sergei Federov, one of the all-time NHL greats, and a Detroit Red Wings legend, is available to coach. The Wings need to give him a call. Time for the Ilitch family, which owns the team, to cast their pride aside. The Wings have let slip away a golden opportunity to finally make it back to the playoffs this year. There’s no guarantee that next year will prove any better. Coach Derek Lalonde is not getting the job done. Sergei Federov is available. The Detroit Red Wings should bring him back.

Although he had a strong run, Federov’s contract as head coach of the KHL’s CSK Moscow, was not renewed. The Hockey Feed suggests NHL teams will be interested in his services. The Detroit Red Wings should add their name to that list.

Yzerman Should Tell the Ilitch Family What to Do

Sergei Federov is a Red Wings legend. Federov won three Stanley Cups playing alongside current Red Wings General Manager, Steve Yzerman. But, there’s long been rumored ill will between Federov and the Ilitch family. This explains, in part, why Federov’s number has yet to be retired or his jersey hanging from the rafters at Little Caesar’s Arena. When Yzerman was asked about this, during his first year as GM, he diplomatically told the Detroit Free Press, “It’s not my place to make that decision and it’s not my place to tell the Ilitch family what to do.” Yzerman’s number hangs at Little Caesar’s, as does Niklas Lidstrom. The two, along with Federov, are most credited with leading the Wings to Stanley Cup victories in 1997, 1998, and 2002.

Time for the Ilitch family to swallow their pride? Forgive and forget any animosity that still exists between them and Federov? The Red Wings have not been to the playoffs since 2016. At the start of March, the Wings appeared to be almost a lock to make it in as a wildcard team. While there have been bursts of ‘playoff hockey’ form from the Wings, second-year coach Derek Lalonde has been unable to lead the team to victories when they needed them most. Make the call.

Fans Hoping Red Wings Bring Back Federov

Last year, there were rumors the hapless Columbus Blue Jackets were considering making Sergei Federov their head coach. That didn’t happen. But when Wings fans heard Federov was not retained by his KHL club, many took to the message boards. What are the odds the Wings bring back Federov?

Many love this idea, though most appear skeptical. It’s also not clear if Federov is head coach material — for the NHL. Although, in Russia’s KHL league, there are no such doubts. Federov won silver in the Olympics as Assistant Head Coach. And he was twice named KHL Coach of the Year. Besides, what’s the alternative? Wings miss the playoffs, again? Yzerman keeps head coach Derek Lalonde? The Wings were woeful under his tutelage last year. This year, the team has collapsed, with the players at one point even turning on one another.

Why not give Federov a tryout? When Yzerman named Lalonde head coach of the Red Wings, in July, 2022, he said “(Lalonde) has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level.” Except, as NHL head coach. Yzerman added, “we feel (Lalonde) is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”

Lalonde took the next step. And he did not get the job done. Different league, but Federov’s record at least suggests he could make it as a coach in the NHL.

Last year, with the Blue Jackets rumors flying, Federov was asked about coaching in the US. He stated, “no one from the NHL called me.” Fedorov then added, “I have another year of contract [sic] with CSKA.” Federov is now no longer is under contract. Are the Red Wings really going to go another year without even making it into the playoffs?