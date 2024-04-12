Sidney Crosby Makes NHL History – Twice – as Penguins Chase Playoffs

Thursday was a busy night for Sidney Crosby.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain collected his 1,590th career point to move into the top-10 on the NHL’s all-time scoring list; he recorded his 1,000th career assist on Erik Karlsson’s overtime game winner against the Detroit Red Wings; and he put up a three-point performance to help lift his team back into a playoff spot.

Crosby Continues to Make History, Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

With a goal in the second period of the Penguins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings, Crosby collected his 1,590th career point to match Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time points list. Crosby is the first player to enter the top-10 since Jaromir Jagr did so over 16 years ago on February 19, 2008.

Sidney Crosby, watching you play hockey is truly an honor. pic.twitter.com/oleJ5yzBfJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2024

Crosby’s climb up the league’s all-time list has been a product of 19 consecutive campaigns averaging at least a point per game, which ties him with Wayne Gretzky for the most point-per-game seasons in league history.

Crosby finished the night with two assists to become the 14th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career assists. He required the seventh-fewest games to reach 1,000 NHL assists (1,269) and also became the seventh player to record 1,000 assists with a single franchise.

108 different players have scored a goal assisted by Sidney Crosby 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RDrGO3sdSd — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 12, 2024

Earlier this season, Crosby became one of seven players in NHL history to record a 40-goal season at age 36 or older. His point-per-game pace in 2023-24 has placed him into elite company following a 93-point campaign in 2022-23. Currently sitting at 89 points on the season, he is on pace to become the fifth player in NHL history with multiple 90-point seasons at age 35 or older.

Crosby has won three Stanley Cups in his career, as well as two Conn Smythe trophies in 2016 and 2017; the only other players in NHL history to achieve the feat are Gretzky and Patrick Roy. Crosby’s resume also includes two Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies (2009-10 & 2016-17) and two Art Ross Trophies (2006-07 & 2013-14).

Penguins Are Back in Control of Their Own Playoff Destiny

Despite being nine points and three seeds outside of the postseason bracket as recently as last week, the Penguins have jumped back into the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. In addition to earning dramatic overtime win over the Red Wings on Thursday, the Penguins got some help from the Buffalo Sabres, who defeated the Washington Capitals by a final score of 4-2.

Pittsburgh has a tenuous hold on the second Wild Card spot in the East with 86 points, as the Red Wings, Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers each sitting one point back with 85 apiece. The Penguins also have a chance to catch the New York Islanders, who have 89 points after earning a 3-2 overtime victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins don’t have an easy road ahead, closing out the regular season with three straight contests against current playoff teams. They host the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins on April 13 and the Nashville Predators, who currently hold the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, on April 15. Their playoff fate could ultimately come down to their season finale, when they go head-to-head with the Islanders on April 17.