Trade Pitch Deals Maples Leafs Disgruntled Forward to Utah

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson has requested a trade and one trade pitch has sent him to Utah.

Robertson is an RFA and has informed the Maple Leafs he has no plans to re-sign as he was frustrated with his role. With Robertson requesting a trade, he has been the subject of trade rumors, and the website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that would see Toronto deal Robertson to Utah.

Maple Leafs get:

Utah gets:

In the proposed one-for-one swap, Toronto would deal the disgruntled forward to Utah for Jack McBain. McBain has one year left on his deal that pays him $1.59 million per season and if the deal goes through, he would project to be Toronto’s third-line center.

McBain was drafted 63rd overall in the 2018 NHL draft. Last season, he recorded 8 goals and 18 assists for 26 points in 67 games.

Robertson, meanwhile, would give Utah some added scoring and would fit into their top six. Last season, Robertson recorded 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 56 games.

Maple Leafs GM Envisions Big Role For Robertson

Although Robertson has requested a trade from the Maple Leafs, Toronto doesn’t have to fulfill that request.

Instead, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said on July 1 that he believes Robertson is still a key player for the team.