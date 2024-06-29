Lightning Deal $68 Million Defensemen to Utah in Blockbuster Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to Utah in a blockbuster trade on June 29.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news that the Lightning would be trading Sergachev to Utah.

JJ Moser, Conor Geekie, a second next year and pick 199 this year are the return https://t.co/fNrxEwVVKR — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 29, 2024

Friedman then reported that Tampa Bay would be acquiring defensemen J.J. Moser, prospect Conor Geekie, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft, and the 199th overall selection in the 2024 NHL draft.

Sergachev has seven years left on the eight-year $68 million deal he signed with Tampa Bay on July 13, 2022. The Lightning also isn’t retaining any salary as Utah will take on his entire salary, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported.

Sergachev recorded 2 goals and 17 assists for 19 points in just 34 games.

As for the Lightning’s return, Moser is 24 and was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL draft. Last season with Utah, he recorded 5 goals and 21 assists for 26 points in 80 games as a defenseman.

Geekie, meanwhile, was drafted 11th overall in the 2022 NHL draft, and in the WHL last season, he recorded 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points in 55 games.

Lightning Clear Cap Space for Stamkos?

By trading Sergachev, Tampa Bay has now opened up $8.5 million in cap space for each of the next seven years.

The Lightning now has just over $13.8 million in cap space entering free agency which is now enough to sign their captain Steven Stamkos to an extension who is a pending free agent.

Stamkos turned down a contract extension by the Lightning, and his agent told LeBrun that his client would be hitting free agency on July 1.

From Stamkos’ agent Don Meehan, who tells me regarding his client:

“He will be a free agent on July 1.”

So would appear Stamkos is going to market Monday unless something changes in Tampa’s position. Will have more in a piece today in @TheAthletic https://t.co/J7jeTeRFOf — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2024

On June 28, Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois spoke to the media and said a deal with Stamkos hadn’t been made. But, he is hopeful an agreement can be reached.

“As we stand here right now, we haven’t been able to reach an agreement yet,” said BriseBois (via DailyFaceoff). “I don’t know if we will be able to reach an agreement but we met with Steven’s agent again yesterday and both sides are still interested in getting a deal done but we have not been able to agree to terms that are satisfactory for both sides. I think, at this time, it’s probably best if I leave my comments to that for the time being.”

Free agency is set to open July 1.

Utah Adds Another Defensemen in Trade

Following Utah acquiring Sergachev from Tampa Bay, they also acquired defenseman John Marino from the New Jersey Devils.

In return for Marino, Utah traded the 49th overall pick, and New Jersey selected Mikhail Yegorov a goalie from Russia with the selection. Along with the 49th pick, the Devils acquired a 2025 second-rounder.

Marino has there years left on his deal that pays him $4.4 million per season. Last year with the Devils, he recorded 4 goals and 21 assists for 25 points in 75 games.

According to LeBrun, New Jersey trading Marino is opening up room for them to sign Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce in free agency.

Bill Daly announces Utah acquires John Marino from New Jersey.

That clears a path perhaps for the Devils to sign Brett Pesce on Monday — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2024

Whether or not that comes to fruition is to be seen, but New Jersey now has a need on defense after trading Marino.