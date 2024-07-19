Analyst Urges Maple Leafs Not to Trade Disgruntled Forward

NHL analyst James Tanner of Editor in Leaf of FanSided believes the Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn’t trade disgruntled forward Nick Robertson.

Robertson is a restricted free agent and has requested a trade as he has grown frustrated with his role with the team. However, no deal has been made and Tanner believes Toronto shouldn’t trade Robertson just because he has requested a trade.

“He’s more valuable to the Leafs than to anyone else, and the Leafs have a clear path for him to earn playing time in the top six with Tyler Bertuzzi gone… Robertson has shown he can win his minutes and score big in the NHL. With some consistent power-play time and a larger role on the team he gives the Leafs one thing they lack – cheap players with upside,” Tanner added.

As Tanner mentions, with Tyler Bertuzzi leaving in free agency to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, there is an opening in the top six for Robertson. Sheldon Keefe is also out as head coach, so Robertson can get a fresh start with Berube and prove he is a top-six forward in the NHL.

Robertson has skated in just 87 regular season games recording 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points.

Robertson Has no Plans to Re-Sign

Robertson’s trade request went public through NHL insider Chris Johnston, who broke the news on June 30 before the opening of free agency on July 1.

“Sources say that RFA Nick Robertson has no plans to re-sign with the Leafs this summer and has informed the team that he would like to be traded,” Johnston reported.

The news came as a surprise as Robertson was pegged as someone who could have a breakout role with the Maple Leafs in 2024. But, he has informed the team he wants to be traded and remains an RFA with no contract for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Maple Leafs GM Envisions Big Role for Robertson

Although Robertson has requested a trade from Toronto, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving doesn’t seem keen on fulfilling that request.

Instead, Treliving spoke to the media and said there is a big opportunity for Robertson with the Maple Leafs and need him to be a good player for them.

Play

“I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player,” Treliving said to the media on July 1. “There is a great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us. I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward.”

Robertson was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the 53rd pick in the 2020 NHL draft.