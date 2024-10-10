Rangers Linked to Former Maple Leafs Veteran Defenseman

The New York Rangers are one of four teams linked to signing former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano.

Giordano became a free agent on July 1 and he told teams he wanted to keep on playing. However, he has yet to sign with a team, but according to NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic links the Rangers as one of four teams who have shown interest in Giordano.

“Giordano has already enjoyed a 1,148-game NHL career but continues to chase an elusive Stanley Cup — making it a priority for him to try to land a depth job with one of the teams in contender mode,” Johnston wrote. “The Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and New York Rangers are among those seen as appealing possibilities.”

Giordano, who’s 41 years old and has skated in 1148 regular season games could add a veteran presence to the Rangers locker room. He also could be a sixth or seventh defenseman for New York and wouldn’t have to play every game.

“The 2019 Norris Trophy winner suited up for 46 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season but was scratched for the entirety of a seven-game playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Still, he’s remained reliable well beyond an age where most can even play in the NHL, and he’s posted a plus rating at five-on-five in five of the past six seasons,” Johnston added. “On top of that, he’s been a valued locker-room voice who previously served as a captain for the Calgary Flames and Seattle Kraken.”

Last season with the Maple Leafs, Giordano skated in 46 games recording 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points.

Former Maple Leafs Giordano Plans to Continue Playing

Giordano has made it clear he wants to continue playing despite being 41.

During the offseason, Giordano’s agent, Rich Winter spoke to the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran and confirmed his client wants to continue playing.

“Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years,” Winter said to the Toronto Star. “He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: Don’t quit until they make you… He clearly wants to play.”

Last season with the Maple Leafs, Giordano dealt with a plethora of injuries. He was placed on the LTIR in December with a finger injury that kept him out of action for 12 games. He then suffered a lower-body injury in February. Giordano then suffered a concussion just a few weeks later which hindered his season.

Rangers GM Focused on Helping Team Win The Cup

Chris Drury has been the Rangers general manager since 2021.

Under his helm, he has helped turn the franchise around. After having the best record in the NHL last season, Drury says it’s cup-or-bust for his team.

“It’s been a real good three years,” Drury said. “Obviously, our ultimate goal is to win the Cup. Personally, I’m always trying to find ways to be better at my job and to do things that allow us to compete for the Cup every year. That starts each and every year at training camp.

“Looking forward to having [head coach Peter Laviolette] for a second training camp. Hope they have a good camp and another good regular season. And, give ourselves a chance to get in the playoffs,” Drury added.

New York opened the 2024-25 NHL season with a 6-0 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.