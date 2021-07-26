Fierce Five: Where Is the US 2012 Gymnastics Team Now?

When the U.S. women’s artistic gymnastics team won the gold medal in the team competition at the 2012 London Olympics, it was the first time Team USA brought home the team gold since the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

The gold medal-winning team was dubbed “the Fierce Five” and consisted of Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber. A near-decade has passed since that group of gymnasts made headlines and reestablished the U.S. as an artistic gymnastics powerhouse.

Here’s what the five athletes have done since London and what they’re up to now:

Gabby Douglas

Douglas made history at the London Games by becoming the first Black woman to win the Olympic gold medal for the all-around. She went on to compete at the 2016 Olympics as well but has not competed in gymnastics since then. She has not formally announced her retirement from the sport.

In February, Douglas got back into the competitive spirit as a contestant on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer.” The three-time Olympic medalist participated in the reality show as “Cotton Candy” and was named the winner of the show’s inaugural season.





The Masked Dancer Cotton Candy – Performances and Reveal (Season 1) The Masked Dancer Cotton Candy – Performances and Reveal (Season 1) 1. "Glitter In The Air" – 0:00 2. "Sweet And Sour" – 1:48 3. "Great Balls Of Fire" – 3:24 4. "Swan lake Opus 20. Act 1 Finale" – 4:47 5. "Get Ready (2013 Version)" / "Hey Mickey" – 6:06 6. "This Is Me"… 2021-02-18T14:46:03Z

McKayla Maroney

The Olympic silver medalist on vault at the 2012 Games, Maroney is retired from the sport but showed off her gymnastics skills in a recent commercial for Geico. The ad even includes a nod to the “not impressed” face Maroney went viral for in London after she won the silver medal on vault.





McKayla Maroney Saves The Day – GEICO Insurance Did I ever tell you about that time I got my Frisbee® stuck on the roof and then gymnast McKayla Maroney just happened to be there? And then she put chalk on her hands and did a bunch of flips and landed on the roof and got my Frisbee® back for me? No? OK, well… 2021-05-24T12:40:25Z

On Twitter, Maroney’s bio mentions that she is working on a book. Last year, she delved into the music industry. Her artist page on Spotify lists three songs that were released in 2020.

Aly Raisman

At the London Olympics, Raisman amassed several medals in artistic gymnastics. This made her the most decorated member of the Fierce Five. In addition to team gold, her athlete page on Team USA lists gold on floor exercise and bronze on balance beam as her achievements in 2012.

Raisman also competed at the 2016 Olympics but has not competed since that international event. She announced her retirement from gymnastics in January 2020 in an Instagram post.

The two-time Olympian recently made headlines when her dog, Mylo, went missing. The dog has since been found.

She is a partner of the apparel retailer Aerie, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters. In the spring, Raisman and Aerie launched the “OFFLINE by Aerie x Aly Raisman Collection.” The newest line is inspired by animals and nature, as she noted in a featurette video.





The OFFLINE by Aerie x Aly Raisman Collection is here! Designed for REAL life, each piece is inspired by nature, animals and balance. 15% of sales of each item (up to $60k) will be donated to Darkness to Light, a non-profit committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse. See more here: on.ae.com/6002V8DYm 2021-03-18T11:00:03Z

According to Aerie, “15% of sales of each item (up to $60k) will be donated to Darkness to Light, an organization committed to empowering adults to prevent child sexual abuse.”

Kyla Ross

The youngest member of the “Fierce Five,” Ross’ LinkedIn profile states that she graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor’s degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. She spent this past gymnastics season as an undergraduate assistant coach for the UCLA gymnastics team.

Ross competed for UCLA from 2016-2020. During her time there, she was one of the nation’s best all-around gymnasts, won several individual titles and scored 24 total perfect 10s, according to UCLA Athletics. She played an integral role in helping the Bruins win a national title in 2018.

Most recently, Ross has been helping coach at summer gymnastics camps, as seen on her Instagram page.

Jordyn Wieber

The 2012 Olympics was the last time that Wieber competed in gymnastics. However, it wasn’t until March 2015 that the professional athlete formally retired from the sport. She wrote a piece for The Players Tribune that announced her retirement, detailing her journey with gymnastics and the lessons it taught her.

Wieber is currently the head coach of the gymnastics team at the University of Arkansas. She was introduced as head coach for the program in March 2019. Before then, she joined her teammate Ross in the UCLA gymnastics program first as a team manager before being promoted to volunteer assistant coach, tasked with coaching floor exercise.