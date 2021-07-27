Jordyn Wieber Now: Where Is the US Gymnast in 2021?

Jordyn Wieber became known on a global scale when she helped Team USA win the gold medal in the team competition for women’s artistic gymnastics at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.

A member of the “Fierce Five,” Wieber has not competed in gymnastics since the 2012 Olympics.

According to Sports Illustrated, the gymnast had already turned professional prior to competing in the Olympics, signing with Wasserman Media Group. Because of this, when she enrolled at UCLA in 2013, her professional status prevented her from competing for the gymnastics team. So she instead became the UCLA gymnastics team manager before eventually becoming the volunteer assistant coach, in charge of coaching floor exercise.

In 2015, Wieber wrote a piece for The Players Tribune that announced her retirement from gymnastics. Now a near decade removed from her Olympic experience and six years since retiring as an athlete, Wieber remains heavily involved in the sport.

Wieber is Now a Head Coach at the University of Arkansas

On April 24, 2019, Wieber was announced as the head coach of the gymnastics program at the University of Arkansas.

Per the Arkansas record book, the Razorbacks finished 2-7 before the remainder of the season was canceled due to coronavirus. This past gymnastics season, Arkansas finished with a 3-5 record in a schedule that featured only in-conference competition.

Under Wieber’s leadership, Arkansas achieved its highest NCAA Regional score in program history this season at 197.250, according to Arkansas Athletics.

She’s Dating Fellow Olympic Gymnast Chris Brooks

In an Instagram post from June 2019, Wieber detailed that she and fellow Olympic gymnast Chris Brooks were in a long distance relationship for two and a half years before getting to reside in the same place.

Recent Instagram posts on Wieber’s account show that the two are still together, most recently having celebrated her birthday.

Brooks competed at the University of Oklahoma, was an alternate for the 2012 Olympic team and competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics as a member of the men’s team, as mentioned on his Team USA page.

Brooks is also a part of Wieber’s coaching staff for the Arkansas gymnastics program, serving as an assistant coach.

Wieber is a Member of the USOPC Commission

At the start of April, Wieber was one of four individuals who was named to the Commission on the State of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell.

According to a press release from the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, a responsibility of the USOPC Commission is to ”conduct a study reviewing recent USOPC reforms.” The Commission is then tasked with reporting the results to Congress.

In the bio of her Instagram profile, Wieber refers to herself as a speaker and advocate. This committee membership provides her the opportunity to directly advocate to the organization that oversees Olympic matters.

Wieber is one of hundreds of gymnasts who underwent abuse by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, and she has been vocal about advocating for change in preventing abuse in sports. The Olympian was one of the lead people to testify in Nassar’s sentencing in January 2018. NBC Sports reported months later in April 2018 that Wieber was suing USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee and Michigan State University over the abuse.