Aly Raisman’s Dog, Mylo, Is Still Missing: The Gymnast Provides an Update

Aly Raisman, the two-time Olympian and retired gymnast, said she has not found her beloved dog, Mylo, who went missing over the holiday weekend in the Boston area. She is offering a reward for the pup’s safe return, and asking her fans to help her find him.

Raisman, a Massachusetts native, spoke to the Boston Globe, telling reporters the situation has been a “nightmare” since Mylo ran off in the Seaport area. She thanked the community for helping her in the search.

Mylo is a puppy who is nearly 1-year-old, the Globe reported. Raisman told the newspaper she believes he was scared off by the fireworks during the Harborfest celebrations. She had taken him out one last time before bed and was only about 2 feet from her building when he ran away, she told reporters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raisman Provided an Update on the Search on Twitter & A Missing Dogs Group Shared a Map of Where to Search for Mylo

Raisman has gotten help in her search for Mylo, but so far, the searches have turned up nothing. She has been posting on Twitter to provide updates on her missing dog.

She shared a photo of her dog on Twitter the morning of July 8, 2021, describing him as a “lost brown dog” with blue eyes. “Do not chase!!” the flyer added, along with “Reward!!” The photo had more than 800 likes and more than 200 retweets within five hours.

Missing Dogs Mass also gave tips on Twitter for how to recover Mylo if he is seen.

“Looking for a lost dog is a quiet pursuit-walk quietly – no yelling. If you see Mylo on the move – just sit down on the ground & call the # on the flyer. Sitting allows his brain to slow down & realize you are not in pursuit. Don’t approach. Just wait and see if he goes to you,” the post said.

Beginning 5:00 7-4-21 Flyering help needed #Seaport/#SouthBoston

If you are able, swing by the Mass Bay Credit Union: 147 W. Fourth St.-Just a block off of A St., to pick up flyers and tape from our volunteer Rachel. We are including a map of area that needs to be covered pic.twitter.com/d8hnb6KTfU — Missing Dogs Mass (@MissingDogsMass) July 4, 2021

Volunteers spent their Fourth of July searching South Boston and the Seaport area for Mylo, but he was not found. Missing Dogs Mass shared a map of the area where Mylo could be found on Twitter.

Fans have offered her hope and encouragement on Twitter.

“My mom lost her cat for almost 2 months and she found home! I know Aly and Mylo are going to find each other,” one person wrote to Raisman.

“I hope so,” Raisman responded. “I’m devastated. Mylo is my everything. I feel like a piece of me is missing.”

Raisman Said There Have Been Several Unverified Sightings of Mylo

Mylo is still missing. Please please please reach out with exact location if you see or hear anything Thank you.

Please contact Lynnraisman@gmail.com Thank you for the help & support. pic.twitter.com/Aqoa4PfqYy — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 6, 2021

Several people reported seeing Mylo, Raisman wrote on Twitter, but they were unable to provide pictures and she could not verify whether it was her dog they saw.

The disappearance has taken a toll on her, she told the Boston Globe.

“We’ve barely slept, barely eaten,” she told the Globe. “There’s been nights where I’m driving around at like 3 a.m. just hoping that I see him.”

She told the newspaper she was “really, truly blown away” by the support of the community.

Anyone who spots the dog is asked to contact Raisman at 617-293-7801 or lynnraisman@gmail.com. Mylo weighs about 35 pounds and had both a tag and a leash on when he went missing, she told the Globe.

“If someone has been taking care of him the last few days, I definitely want them to know I appreciate that so much, and I will offer them a reward and compensate them for their time,” Raisman told the Globe. “I just really want my dog back.”

READ NEXT: Larry Nassar Now: Where Is the USA Gymnastics Doctor Today in 2021?

