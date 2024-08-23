Simone Biles Reveals Shocking Encounter at a Paris Club

American gymnast star Simone Biles recently revealed on her TikTok that a Paris club tried to rip her off for a bottle of champagne.

“We had closing ceremonies at the Olympics that I went to, and after that, we went out. This club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne,” she said on TikTok.

The 11-time Olympic medalist was stunned, “Like are you insane?”

Biles said she did not get the bottle of champagne for obvious reasons.

“Why would you even try to play me like that? Like that’s wild,” she said in the video, insinuating that the bartender must have recognized her. “I don’t know… sometimes the attention, I’d rather not have it. I’d want to just be as normal as possible.”

@simonebilesowens yappin away about nothing ….. next time I’m playing music lmao – football season has started 🤎BEAR DOWN🤎 ♬ original sound – Simone Biles

The cost of the bottle of champagne offered to Biles is nearly the amount of her incentive for one Olympic gold medal.

Biles earned $135,000 for her three-gold and one-silver run in the 2024 Paris Olympics ($37,500 per gold medal and $22,500 for silver, according to Business Insider).

That pales in comparison to Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, who only won two Olympic golds.

Yulo was lavished with nearly $2 million tax-free incentives in cash and gifts, which include two house and lots, a fully-furnished 3-bedroom condo, two cars and lifetime meal vouches from several restaurants for winning the country’s first gold medals in gymnastics.

Biles, however, compensates for the meager incentives provided by the US Olympic Committee with her endorsements. According to Sportico, Biles has a net worth of about $8.5 million before taxes and any agent fees in 2023.

Simone Biles’ Estranged Mom Wants to Make Amends

Biles’ estranged mother told the DailyMail.com that she wants to reconnect with her Olympian daughter.

“I would like to make amends with Simone personally – I’m just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone,” said Shanon Biles, who called herself a “recovering addict” in the story. “I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward.

“I’m waiting for the opportunity but I’m waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let’s sit down. I just have to be patient,” Shanon told DailyMail.com.

Shanon Biles’s dark past was the reason why Simone and her siblings grew up without her.

“It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and [my father] didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right,” Shanon told DailyMail.com.

Simone Biles Defends Her Husband From Online Bashers

Biles defended her husband Jonathan Owens from fans who bashed him for wearing the first Olympic gold medal she won in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions,” Biles commented under TikToker Kiera Breaugh’s video criticizing the Chicago Bears player.

“Like y’all are so [expletive] miserable. Leave us alone.”

Owens celebrated her wife’s Olympic achievement by posting their photo together while wearing and clasping her gold medal.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it ❤️🤍💙,” Owens said in the caption.