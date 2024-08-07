Olympic Double Gold Gymnast Accuses Mom of Stealing Prize Money in TikTok Video

Carlos Yulo’s historic moment in the 2024 Paris Olympics as the first Filipino to win multiple golds was overshadowed by the gripping public feud between him and his mother that has become a gossip fodder.

Yulo addressed the controversy in a TikTok video after winning the floor exercise and vault final for the Philippines’ first gold medals in Paris. The Filipino gymnast alleged that his mother, Angelica Poquiz Yulo, withdrew and used his past prize money without his consent.

Yulo’s mother had been handling his finances, including his prize money, incentives and allowances from the government and private sponsors since he was a teenage prodigy until he recently discovered the unauthorized withdrawals. He revealed that sometime in December of 2022, he found out that his mother had already received his cash incentives for winning two medals (silver in the vault final and bronze in the parallel bars) in the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships but did not disclose it to him.

Since then, Yulo has taken over his bank accounts. He wanted to know where his money went.

“The issue here is not about how little or big the amount she withdrew, but the fact that she did it and used it without my consent,” Yulo said in Filipino.

Before his historic double gold medal run in Paris, Yulo has won 37 medals, including 21 golds, in the world championships, Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games.

According to various reports from the Philippines, Yulo’s incentives could reach over $1.5 million value in cash, endorsement deals, restaurant meal vouchers, a fully furnished 3-bedroom condo, and two house and lots for winning the country’s two Olympic golds.

Carlos Yulo’s Mom Denies Allegations

In a TV interview, Yulo’s mother denied his son’s allegations. She disclosed that the gymnast star’s nearly $200,000 earnings from his past competitions is safe in a bank account under his name.

However, Yulo’s mother admitted to withdrawing some of Yulo’s recent earnings from a separate bank account, where she has access to, as a cash bond for a credit card and to fully pay a house and lot she and her husband bought in 2016 when her son was still a minor and not yet a gymnast star. She also added some of her son’s money was used for the house renovation, with the intention that she wanted to give him a comfortable home whenever he flies back to the Philippines.

She also said she also invested some of Yulo’s money in a motorcycle shop. In the same interview, she vowed to return the money used as a cash bond for the credit card and even offered to sell the house and lot.

The mother-and-son rift became public when Angelica made a controversial Facebook post that went viral.

She reposted a local news report of Japan winning gold in the all-around final while her son, Carlos, finished 12th. Her caption read in Filipino: “Japan still the strongest.”

Tension Between Carlos Yulo’s Mother and Girlfriend

In a separate radio interview, Yulo’s mother pointed to his son’s girlfriend, Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, as the root cause of their family feud.

San Jose is a Filipina social media influencer based in Australia. She has more than 860,000 followers on TikTok, 111,000 followers on Instagram and 465,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Yulo’s mother said she felt San Jose was trying to take away her son from their family. She also does not like the way San Jose dresses that became an issue to her when Yulo’s younger sibling and another aspiring gymnast, who were still minors, went to Japan to train and lived with them in a tiny studio apartment.

At the end of Yulo’s TikTok video, the Filipino gymnast said he already forgave his mother but still, he can’t forget the painful words he received from her. He also hopes for her mother to heal and move on.