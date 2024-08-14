Simon Biles’ Estranged Biological Mom Wants to Share Her the ‘Real Deal’: Report

Simone Biles‘ estranged mother, opened up to DailyMail.com about why she left her at an early age.

Shanon Biles, Simone’s biological mother, admitted her alcohol and drug addiction led to her separation from Simone and her siblings first through foster care and then to adoption.

“It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to do. I wasn’t able to care for them. I was still using and [my father] didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t right,” Shanon told DailyMail.com.

Shanon, who is now clean and sober, though she said she is still a “recovering addict” wanted to to speak to her to seek forgiveness and tell her about the “real deal.”

“I would like to make amends with Simone personally – I’m just waiting for her and [her younger sister] Adria. I speak to Adria more than I speak to Simone. I would just ask her to forgive me. Can we move forward? Don’t judge me on my past. Let’s move forward.

I’m waiting for the opportunity but I’m waiting on her to be able to come to me. Let’s sit down. I just have to be patient,” Shanon told DailyMail.com.

Simone Biles Under Shanon’s Father’s Care

Shanon’s father Ronald and his wife Nellie adopted Simone and Adria after they were in and out of foster care during their childhood.

Ronald’s adoption of his granddaughters caused a strain on the father-and-daughter relationship at that time, Shanon told DailyMail.com because she felt “that he had betrayed her and cut off all contact between her and her children.”

But she said she later realized her father only did what was best for all of them.

Shanon’s other two children — Ashley and Tevin — were taken in by Ronald’s sister, according to DailyMail.com.

Ronald and Nellie, along with Simone’s husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, watched Simone in Paris cement her case as the greatest gymnast by winning three golds — a historic win in the all-around final — and one silver in Paris.

Shanon told DailyMail.com that even in the absence of a relationship between her and Simone, she celebrated her daughter’s triple gold medal run in the 2024 Paris Olympics by throwing a backyard party in her row house in Columbus, Ohio attended by her friends and neighbors.

Shanon Biles Does Not Want to Push Simone to Reach Out

Shanon told DailyMail.com that she’s working as a cashier at Save A Lot grocery store. However, due to medical issues, she isn’t able to get to work at the moment.

She revealed that Simone’s biological father, Kevin Clemons, who also fell into drug addiction in the past, also wanted to rebuild his relationship with his Olympian daughter.

She said she is still keeping tabs on Simone’s life through her father, Ronald. While she has Simone’s number, she never reached out to her Olympian daughter. She wanted her to be ready.

“I do have a direct number, but I won’t use it,” Shanon told DailyMail.com. “I want her to reach out to me. She’s 27 now. She’s married. I would have liked to have been a part of that, but I just have to wait for her. You can’t push anybody.

It hasn’t happened yet, but I have patience. I’m waiting on her.”