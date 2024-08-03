Simon Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Bashers: ‘Leave Us Alone’

Simone Biles defended her husband Jonathan Owens from fans who bashed him for wearing the first Olympic gold medal she won in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don’t ever make assumptions,” Biles commented under TikToker Kiera Breaugh’s video criticizing the Chicago Bears player.

“Like y’all are so [expletive] miserable. Leave us alone.”

Owens celebrated her wife’s Olympic achievement by posting their photo together while wearing and clasping her gold medal.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it ❤️🤍💙,” Owens said in the caption.

Fans criticized Owens in the comment section for wearing Biles’ Olympic gold medal.

“Why he holding it like he won it,” one user wrote.

“Mr. Simone Biles, if you don’t give that woman back her medal like (be for real),” one added.

TikToker Kiera Breaugh Blows up Jonathan Owens Issue

It gained more traction — more than 500,000 views as of this writing — and vitriol when Breaugh posted the Tiktok video criticizing the NFL safety.

“Take her medal off!” Breaugh said in her video commentary. “After all of the— take her medal off! Was it you, Mr. Simone Biles, who was flying through the air yesterday? Was it you who spun like a top 30 times in the air and landed without stumbling? No.”

Breaugh’s sharp comments were a 360-degree turn from what she thought was a cute moment of Owens’ captured by TV cameras taking detailed notes of his wife’s score and performance throughout Biles’ Olympic run.

“You were taking notes in the audience, and I thought that was cute. I was gonna give him a pass. I thought him keeping score the audience was kind of cute. I was gonna take it easy on him.”

“Why is her medal around your neck? For the picture. For the picture that you post after— We’ve learned nothing. What a choice. What a choice,” she continued.

“Let her wear the medal for the picture that you post,” Breaugh concluded. “After everything that’s gone on, that could be a pretty simple PR move. He’s like, ‘This is my only time to wear a gold medal around my neck, so I guess I’ll just take this chance now. Not like I already got made fun of by the entire internet for trying to overshadow my wife and undermine her accomplishments.’”

Simone Biles Wins 10th Olympic Medal

Biles continued her dominant run in the Olympics, winning her 10th medal on Saturday, August 3, by soaring in the women’s vault final.

She once again beat her Brazilian rival Rebeca Andrade with an average score of 15.300 points from her two vaults.

It was Biles’ third gold medal in Paris, after earlier triumph in the team final and a historic win in the all-around final. Biles hiked her Olympic overall medal tally to seven golds, one silver and two bronzes.