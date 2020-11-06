Eagles Had ‘Unbelievable’ Temple Coach on Radar, Ex-Giants Assistant

Hindsight is always 20/20, right? Former Eagles coach Andy Reid revealed to Kansas City reporters that he had Matt Rhule on his radar in 2012 during his final season in Philadelphia. Rhule was an assistant coach at Temple University at the time and Reid’s son, Britt, had advised his dad to hire Rhule. Unfortunately, Reid just didn’t have any vacant spots on the Philly coaching staff.

The 45-year-old took a job as assistant offensive line with the Giants in 2012. One year later, Rhule was the head football coach at Temple and rebuilt a dying program. It was the start of his ascension up the college and professional coaching ranks.

Reid still regrets the decision to not hire Rhule in Philly, a “dumb thing” that ignored an inside tip from his own son who had worked as a graduate assistant when Rhule was the offensive coordinator at Temple. And Reid’s youngest son, Spencer, played for Temple at the time.

Andy Reid says his son Britt (who was a GA at Temple) wanted him to hire Matt Rhule to be an assistant on the Eagles before Rhule ultimately ended up with the Giants, but Reid didn't have a spot open on his coaching staff. Britt:"I'm just telling you, he's a star down the road." — Josh Klein (@joshkleinrules) November 4, 2020

“My son just kept saying this is an unbelievable football coach and he knows both sides of the ball, he can coach anything and he’ll be a star down the road,” Reid said earlier this week. “I should’ve found a spot. Next thing you know, he’s up with the Giants and I was like doggone, that’s not where we wanted him to go.”

Things kind of worked out, though. Reid eventually left Philly and won a Super Bowl in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Rhule is the current head coach of the Carolina Panthers and has them sitting at 3-5.

Rhule Poached Eagles National Scout

The Eagles lost top national scout Patrick Stewart to Rhule last year when the Panthers hired him to be their director of player personnel. Well-known draft analyst Jim Nagy called it a “significant get” for Carolina at the time.

Prior to that, Stewart was a scouting assistant for the New England Patriots where he was part of two Super Bowl championship teams. He had spent 13 years working in NFL personnel departments and worked his way up from area scout to pro scout to national scout.

Hires like this usually don’t mean much to fans but this was a significant get for Matt Rhule and the @Panthers. This is a long overdue promotion for Pat Stewart. One of the best evaluators and people we’ve ever worked with. https://t.co/HzfWTNIERq — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 8, 2020

Mutual Respect Between Rhule and Reid

Rhule was asked about his relationship with Reid and couldn’t hide his affection for the Chiefs head coach. The Panthers coach praised him for instilling a “legendary” work ethic and never panicking even when things seem dire. He considers Big Red a mentor and friend despite never serving on his staff.

“I think the things that work for coach Reid is just his consistency,” Rhule said, via SportsRadio 94 WIP. “He’s the same guy every day. You can’t tell when you’re around him if they’re winning or losing. He just has a plan and sticks to it. He doesn’t panic and I think as a result, people respond to him and relate to him. His work ethic is legendary and he’s always been there anytime I had a question or needed something.”

