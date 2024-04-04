Haason Reddick Has Strong 10-Word Message After Eagles Trade to Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles made a bold move overhauling the pass rush this offseason, seemingly culminating in a trade that sent Haason Reddick to the New York Jets.

Now the centerpiece of the Jets’ rebuilt pass rush, Reddick had a message for both his former team and his new teammates he’ll be lining up with this fall.

“I believe I have a lot left in the tank,” Reddick told reporters during his Jets introductory press conference.

Before moving off Reddick, in a deal that netted the Eagles a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, that can become a second-rounder if Reddick meets various benchmarks, Philadelphia granted the 29-year-old permission to seek a trade in an effort to overhaul a position group that faltered down the stretch in 2023.

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles signed Bryce Huff, restructured Josh Sweat’s contract, and could see 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith take on an expanded role in Reddick’s absence.

Likewise, trading Reddick could create an opportunity for Philadephia to select a younger and cheaper edge-rusher early in this year’s draft.

During his two seasons in an Eagles uniform, which included a stellar 2022 campaign in which Reddick was a driving force behind a run to the Super Bowl, the Cherry Hill, New Jersey native logged 27 sacks.

However, the Eagles were disappointed with how the pass rush finished last season, and as a result, signed Huff in free agency before dealing Reddick.

“As far as the Eagles go,” Reddick said. “It wasn’t about what he has left in the tank or anything like that. It’s a business and sometimes hard decisions have to be made, even if you don’t like them.”

NFL Executive Skeptical of Eagles’ Moves

The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have garnered significant praise for what has become a significant overhaul of the roster this offseason.

After all, Roseman’s free agency haul includes All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, All-Pro linebacker Devin White, an ascending pass rusher in Huff, and key depth pieces such as linebacker Zack Baun and receivers Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker.

However, not everyone is convinced that adding marquee players in free agency will result in the Eagles taking major steps towards a return to a second Super Bowl in three seasons, out of the NFC.

“I just don’t know who they are,” an NFL exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “I think they lost their identity and lost their confidence. Teams say they want to build from the inside out, but you lost your two staple inside players in Kelce and Cox. Not only that, but those two guys were the culture guys. You lose those guys in a year when the head coach already has his back against the wall, I don’t see it ending well.”

The star power the Eagles added is inarguable. But, how new veterans meld into the Eagles’ culture and schemes, which will be called by two new coordinators, remains to be seen.

Jeffrey Lurie on Board With offseason’s Changes

The upcoming 2024 season could prove pivotal to Nick Sirianni’s future, but it is the changes this offseason that gives owner Jeffrey Lurie confidence.

Following a disastrous final six games of the 2023 season that saw the Eagles fall from a 10-1 start to losing, on the road, in the NFC Wild Card round, Sirianni replaced both coordinators early this offseason.

During the NFL Annual Meeting, Lurie lauded Sirianni’s decision to hire offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio ahead of the 2024 campaign.

“In the analysis of where we’re at Nick was really adamant about having excellent coordinators,” Lurie told reporters in Orlando. “It was something that literally came from Nick. I completely ratified it. I felt the same way but it didn’t matter.

“I trust the people. I trust Nick and I trust Howie and if Howie says to me we’ve got to make a change in the way we look at certain things. I listen to Howie. Nick says we have to a more dynamic offense or we need to have defense in a different direction I listen because I have trust.”

Now, it is incumbent on Sirianni to deliver results on the promise of Lurie’s trust.