Eagles Lock Down Pro Bowl Starter With History-Making Contract

With team legend Jason Kelce announcing his retirement, change is coming to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive line.

The team is still set to have some stability, though, as the Eagles just locked down starting left guard Landon Dickerson for the next several seasons.

The Eagles are inking Dickerson to a four-year extension worth $84 million, with $50 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus. That makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history ($21 million per season). NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first broke the news.

Together with returning starters Lane Johnson and Cam Jurgens, the Eagles still have one of the best offensive lines in football, particularly when you throw Jordan Mailata in the mix at left tackle.

Landon Dickerson Earned Contract Extension From Philadelphia Eagles

It’s no surprise to see Philadelphia secure the services of Dickerson for another four years. The 2021 second-round pick has been excellent over his three seasons in the league. He is effective in both the run and passing games, and he has been durable, missing three games over his three years.

He missed a game last year due to a thumb injury that ultimately required surgery, but he hasn’t had any significant injuries in the NFL since his dual knee issues in college (he tore both of his ACLs at Alabama).

Dickerson played 1,010 snaps at left guard and 35 at center in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. In 624 pass block snaps, he surrendered 26 hurries, 3 sacks and 5 quarterback hits. He was elected to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season.

“We think this is a special player and a special person,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said about Dickerson back in 2021 after the team drafted him. Three years later, and it looks like it has worked out well for everyone involved.

Philly Making Multiple Big Moves as Free Agency Begins

In addition to signing Landon Dickerson to a four-year contract extension, Philadelphia has added multiple instant-impact players to the roster on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles made a splash on offense, inking superstar running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million deal worth up to $46.75 million with incentives figured in. Barkley finished with 1,242 total yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns last season, so quarterback Jalen Hurts should have fun incorporating the new playmaker into Philly’s offense.

The Eagles also made a splash on defense by adding former New York Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff. Still just 25, Huff inked a three-year deal worth over $51 million and promises to be a dominant fixture on Philadelphia’s defensive line for years to come.

Last season with the Jets, Huff played in all 17 games (no starts), serving in a rotational role off the bench. He finished with 29 total tackles (10 for loss), 10.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.

Philly also signed former New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year deal. A third-round pick out of Wisconsin for New Orleans in 2020, Baun played in all 17 games last year (6 starts) and finished with 30 total tackles (4 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 4 QB hits, two pass breakups and an interception.

All three should be hugely impactful for the Eagles next season.