Ex-Cowboys Player Blasts Eagles, Playoff Scenarios Examined

There might be no player more hated than Orlando Scandrick in recent Philadelphia Eagles history. No one will ever forget the way he trashed the organization on his way out the door. Or Malcolm Jenkins’ perfect response to put Scandrick in his place.

The 34-year-old unemployed cornerback was at it again on Saturday night when he fired unprovoked shots at the Eagles. He wondered aloud on Twitter as to why Philly was resting their starters. He called it a joke because the team just isn’t that good.

The Eagles are resting players as if they are going somewhere. What a joke. 🙈 — Orlando Scandrick (@OScandrick) January 9, 2022

And, for a minute, Scandrick’s Wikipedia page had been tampered with by Eagles fans. Someone added the last few sentences in his bio to say the following: “He now spends his free time allowing the Philadelphia Eagles to live rent free in his head. He was so bad at the end of his career (and most of it) the Jets wouldn’t even sign him.”

Scandrick had spent his first nine seasons wearing that stupid star on his helmet, a guy who started 69 career games for Dallas. He was always an average cornerback bordering on slightly good. His strip sack and 44-yard fumble return for a touchdown won him brief praise in Philly on October 6, 2019. He suited up for the team for three games that year, then got cut after missing an open-field tackle against the Cowboys.

Eagles Playoff Scenarios in Week 18

The Eagles now sit and wait out the afternoon games in Week 18 to see which team they’ll be playing in the wild-card round. They’ll likely be heading to either Tampa Bay or Los Angeles, with an outside shot at Arizona or Dallas. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers remain the odds-on favorites to host Philly.

Updated NFC playoff scenarios from just an #Eagles perspective, updated after Saturday night's result. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fkFKs0M5EH — Deniz Selman (@denizselman33) January 9, 2022

Here’s how the playoff scenarios might shake out during Sunday’s afternoon games:

If Tampa Bay (12-4) beats Carolina (5-11) and New Orleans (8-8) beats Atlanta (7-9), then the Eagles earn a date with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Eagles vs. Brady in the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/rXkDyQPzUy — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) January 3, 2022

If Los Angeles (12-4) beats San Francisco (9-7) and Atlanta (7-9) beats New Orleans (8-8), then the Eagles head out to California to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

If San Francisco (9-7) beats Los Angeles (12-4) and Carolina (5-11) beats Tampa Bay (12-4), then the Eagles get Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. And Zach Ertz.

If San Francisco (9-7) beats Los Angeles (12-4), and Carolina (5-11) beats Tampa Bay (12-4), and Seattle (6-10) beats Arizona (11-5), then the Eagles would score a rematch with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

All the above games are scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, January 9.

Nick Sirianni Explains Resting Starters

The decision to rest the starters wasn’t an easy one for Nick Sirianni. The first-year head coach said he called a lot of people he trusted (see: Frank Reich and Todd Haley) and weighed the benefits of every outcome. Ultimately, Sirianni felt it was better to let his players heal their bodies for an extra week. He didn’t feel the move would stall their momentum heading into the playoffs.

“The goal is not to just make the playoffs. The goal is to win games in the playoffs and advance as far as you can advance,” Sirianni told reporters. “That’s our mission and our goal. We’ll take it one day at a time, one game at a time, but I’m confident in the decision that I made. Like I said, did a lot of research into it and that’s what we came to.”