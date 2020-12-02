Ex-Cowboys Trash Talker Sounds Off on ‘Weasel Snake’ Eagles GM

Remember Orlando Scandrick? He was the Dallas Cowboys mole who tried to fracture the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room last year. He called the organization “dysfunctional” and took personal shots at team captain Malcolm Jenkins and GM Howie Roseman.

Turned out Scandrick was still bitter about being cut four days before the outburst. Well, he just couldn’t let sleeping dogs lie so he took to the airwaves once again to blast Philly and went right for the jugular this time. The former Cowboys cornerback pinned the blame for the Eagles’ disappointing 3-7-1 season squarely on Roseman’s shoulders and called the executive a “weasel snake” who doesn’t know how to evaluate NFL talent or get his franchise quarterback help at the skill positions.

It was a brutal attack from the same “motherf*****” Jenkins lashed out at last year in defense of the Eagles’ locker room. For Scandrick, it was deja vu all over again in 2020. Here’s what the unemployed free-agent defensive back told FS1’s Undisputed, via SportsRadio 94WIP:

“You can bench (Carson) Wentz, fire Dougie P, but you still got the same little weasel snake picking the players. He has been God awful. You say Wentz doesn’t have any help, well how is he supposed to have help if you draft J.J. Arcega-Whiteside over DK Metcalf? Then we go to the offseason and we say ‘Wentz still doesn’t have any help’, and we draft Jalen Reagor who was a punt returner. He was basically known for being a punt returner at TCU over (Justin) Jefferson. It is time to blow the whole thing up. Blow it all up. Enjoy the Super Bowl, give him his Super Bowl ring, give him all the little nice pats on the back, call him a nice Uber XL and get him on out of there.”

Carson Wentz is the proverbial “North Dakota deer in headlights.” My worst nightmare as a Dallas Cowboys fan would be for Jalen Hurts to be given this job. If I were running the Eagles, I would hand this team to him now. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/f2R77bg7aS — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 1, 2020

Did Roseman Make Call to Draft Jalen Hurts?

There are multiple reports coming out of Philadelphia that Roseman has unparalleled sway on personnel decisions, including making the final call on draft picks and sometimes on which players are active on gameday.

The general manager hasn’t commented on the subject, but that didn’t stop reporters from asking Doug Pederson about how much say he had on selecting Jalen Hurts in the second round. The curious pick has put undue stress on starter Carson Wentz as he continues to struggle. And the calls to start Hurts over Wentz are growing stronger and stronger.

Howie Roseman declines to talk about how the Eagles plan to use Jalen Hurts in different offensive packages. Defers to Doug Pederson and cites competitive advantage. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 27, 2020

Was Pederson on board with the move when it happened back in April? The head coach said, unequivocally, yes.

“Every year we look at quarterbacks,” Pederson said. “If we have an opportunity to take a quarterback, we’re going to take a quarterback; at least look at the position. Every position is looked at and studied, and wherever we can help and add talent and depth, we’re going to do that. The quarterback position is not exempt from that.”

Doug Pederson with a big smile on his face and Howie Roseman high fives his kids after taking QB Jalen Hurts with their second round pick#Eagles pic.twitter.com/bVuTo979jb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 25, 2020

Pederson also closed the door on any lingering quarterback controversy in Philly. Wentz is the guy now and moving forward.

“I make a lot of personnel decisions,” Pederson said, “but this one is my decision if and when we make that change, but right now, we’re not doing that.”

